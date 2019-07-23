FIVE YEARS AGO

Top performers at the 2014 NEMO Fair IDOL were Jade Herron (1st place), Shelby Westhoff (2nd place), Becky Reeves (3rd place), and A.C. Watt (crowd pleaser award). In addition to cash prizes, the winners also earned the honor and privilege of opening for the three musical acts at next year’s NEMO Fair.

TEN YEARS AGO

Sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain, celebrated the 111th birthday of the Hospital Corps and presented one of their own with a top military award during an all-hands ceremony, June 19.

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (FMF) Stephen Schneider was presented the Bronze Star for valor.

Stephen was recognized for heroic achievement in connection with combat operations as a corpsman stationed with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operation Command in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

20 YEARS AGO

The Junior Dog Show was held July 12 at the Scotland County Fair.

In the Pre-Novice 13 & under category, Kaela Clatt took top honors with Maggie. Second place went to Megan Westhoff and her dog, Mollie. Kayla Ebeling and Buffy were third followed by Cody Musgrove and Oreo in fourth.

In the Pre-Novice Division, Julie Shaw was first with Lady.

Clatt took first place in the Grand-Novice 13 & under division.

In the Grand-Novice 14 & over division, Amanda Musgrove and Jasmine captured the win. Brandi Orton and her dog, Samantha, were second.

In the dog show showmanship categories it was a similar finish as Amanda Musgrove finished first and Orton was second.

Shaw and Lady earned the top award in the 13 & under age division. Westhoff was second followed by Clatt, Ebeling, and Cody Musgrove.

Jasmine and Amanda Musgrove continued to shine as they took first place in the high-point obedience competition. Shaw and Lady were second.

Wrapping up the event were the overall awards. Amanda Musgrove won the overall showmanship trophy. Cody Musgrove received the most improved dog handler award. Orton and Shaw received special recognition for working with their dog the most times during the season.

30 YEARS AGO

The crowning of the 1989 4-H Royalty, recognition of State Fair Family, and Vesper Service by the Scotland County Ministerial Association, got the fair activities off to a good start on Wednesday. The 4-H Royalty crowned were: King, Corey Stott, son of Clifton and Reta Stott; Queen, Jimmye Heck, daughter of Garrett Heck and Jenny Nalley; Prince, Travis Stott, son of Clifton and Reta Stott; Princess, Davye Glasscock, daughter of Mark and Dana Glasscock.

Wayne and Marjorie Durham and their six children, Cyrena, Shane, Travis, Alica, Janessa, and Donica were named the 1989 State Farm Family. They will represent Scotland County at the State Fair in Sedalia in August.

The Rev. Ted Bass, pastor of the Memphis United Methodist Church was the speaker at the Vespers Service. The music was under the direction of the Rev. Seth Wortman, pastor of the First Christian Church. Special music was provided by First Christian Church Double-Mixed Quartet; Joan Arnold, Tom and Teresa Cotton.

40 YEARS AGO

Scotland County Fair Livestock winners were: Grand Champion Boar, Tom Waddell; Champion Landrace Gilt and Champion Sow Over All Breeds, Gene Trueblood; Champion Duroc Board, Tom Waddell; Grand Champion Market Hog Over All Breeds, Kris Lister; Champion Crossbred Female, Roger Brunk; Champion Crossbred Bull, Melody Miller; Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog Over All Breeds, Kris Lister; Reserve Champion Duroc Board, Chris Montgomery; Champion Landrace Boar, Mike Ellison; Swine Showmanship, Robert Waddell, First Place Class 2 and Bill Waddell, Second Place Class 2; Grand Champion Hereford Female, Eric dunn; Champion Yorkshire Sow, Steve Gundy; Champion Hampshire Gilt, Greg Cole; Overall Grand Champion Ram, Mark Drummond; Champion Simmental Female, Jr. Division, Linda Martin; Reserve Champ Yorkshire Female, Mike Ellison; Champion Duroc Gilt, Kent Montgomery; Overall Grand Champion Ewe, Mark Drummond; Champion Chiaina Female & Reserve Grand Champion Female, Tom Waddell; Grand Champion Yorkshire Boar 4-H Class & Reserve Grand Champion Yorkshire Board in Open Class, Sherri Gundy; Champion Crossbred Gilt, Brian Childress; Champion Shorthorn Female, Karen Erickson; and Champion Hereford Bull, Jim Ater.

50 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Weeklies Dial-A-News service will go into full operation August 1st. This service will be available five days a week, Monday thru Friday, 23 hours a day.

By dialing 7707, the listener will be able to hear the area news. Should special news events happen during the day, the service will be changed to include the event.

The sponsors of the Dial-A-News service are The Farmers and Merchants Bank, Forresters Wallpaper & Paint, J. C. Penney Co., and the M.F.A. Service Station.

60 YEARS AGO

The All-Star Church League softball players, composed of members from the other six teams in the league met the Presbyterians at the Jaycee Park Tuesday night and defeated the Presbyterians by a score of 8-3. According to reports, the All-Stars really played as All-Stars, giving a good account of themselves.

Over $40 was collected for the light fund and the purpose of the game was to raise additional money to help get better lights for the playing field.

Over 115 boys will benefit from the games played at the park as the Jaycees have made possible, free of charge, the facilities of the park so our young citizens will have some place to play and supervision.

70 YEARS AGO

The ice cream social at the Brock church, which was to have been held Wednesday night of last week, was postponed on account of the rain until Thursday night. While there was lightning and some indication of rain on that night, it did not rain, and a number of people attended the social. They cleared over $40.00

90 YEARS AGO

The ministers oppose the contemplated Sunday night picture show in a resolution adopted at a special called meeting of the Ministerial Alliance, which was held Saturday morning.

The resolution was signed by Rev. A. S. Olsen, president of the Alliance; Rev. D. Webster Rigg, secretary, and by the other ministers of Memphis, Rev. G. W. Bullock, Rev. Harry V. McColloch, Dr. P.D. Holloway, and Rev. C. K. Green.

This was the resolution adopted: “Be it known that we, the members of the Ministers’ Union, do hereby earnestly protest against the suggested Sunday motion picture show, and all other commercialized Sunday amusements because of the demoralizing effects upon the city and community.”