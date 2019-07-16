FIVE YEARS AGO

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scotland County Hospital CEO, Marcia R. Dial, announced to all employees that her last day would be September 30th. Dial has been the CEO for Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO since 1988. Prior to that, she was part of the accounting staff for the hospital. She has been an employee of SCH for nearly 40 years.

TEN YEARS AGO

Less than four months after a fire gutted the kitchen area of the Main Street Café, the restaurant is back in business. Doors will reopen to the restaurant on the west side of the Memphis City square on Thursday, July 23rd.

The March 31st fire originated in the rear of the Café causing extensive damage to the back half of the building’s lower story and destroying the kitchen and business office.

The restaurant owners spent the first week following the blaze reviewing the damage and working with insurance adjusters to determine the next course of action.

The kitchen itself features many of the same style of appliances. All of the equipment was replaced, but Dave noted he was very pleased to be able to find plenty of affordable options to restore his work area.

Another upgrade is a new computerized point-of-sale cash register system that will make paying the check quicker and easier.

20 YEARS AGO

The 1999 Scotland County Fair 4-H Royalty was crowned during a special ceremony July 13 in the grandstands at the fairgrounds.

Dustin Roach was named prince and Megan Westhoff was named princess.

This year’s king and queen were Kirk Stott and Erin Frederick.

30 YEARS AGO

Chad Ebeling, Wyaconda, and Dana and Dawn Harper, Memphis, recently previewed college life during the Summer Welcome program at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Chad, Dana, and Dawn are 1989 graduates of Scotland County R-1 High School.

40 YEARS AGO

Two pickups, one a 1970 model, the other a 1977, and a 1971 Plymouth were all moderately damaged when two trees fell on them at the Don Norton residence south of Memphis, during a storm that hit the area early Sunday morning.

A patio roof on the Norton home was lifted up by the strong winds and the braces blown through a window of the home. The large fiberglass Charolais bull which stands in the Nortons’ front yard was picked up by the winds and ended up upside down under a pine tree, although it was not damaged.

50 YEARS AGO

Sheriff John Priest of Scotland County has requested that cattle raisers of the area be on the lookout for their stock occasionally as there have been reports of rustling in nearby areas.

Sheriff Priest stated that there had been several reports of cattle being taken to the northwest and immediate west of this area and that local stockmen should take precautions. Priest reported that Davis County, IA, had reported rustling, as had Schuyler County.

60 YEARS AGO

Ricky Schromm, one-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schromm of Memphis was taken Sunday evening to the Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital where a button was removed from his throat.

Ricky, while playing, swallowed a dress button an inch in diameter. He was taken to the office of Dr. A. M. Keethler and Dr. L. E. Lowe and from there to Kirksville.

He was brought home Monday morning.

70 YEARS AGO

The new city dumping ground, which was leased recently in west Memphis, was closed by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Tuesday morning and a gate put across the entrance on which a large sign, “No Dumping,” was placed.

The dumping ground was open only a short time when it became evident that people using the dump did not put the refuse, garbage, etc., in the place intended by the city, but instead dumped it into the nearest ditch which was only a short distance from the street.

A group of citizens living at the west end of West Jefferson Street met with the city council Thursday night and discussed the dumping ground with the city officials.

At the present time there is no dumping ground, but the city is attempting to purchase a tract of ground far enough away from any residence, that it will not be a health hazard. A new city dumping ground will likely be available in the near future.

90 YEARS AGO

Mrs. Albert Farley, of near Bible Grove, was accidentally struck in the eye Monday morning with a pitchfork.

Mr. Farley had a sick mule in the barn which he was looking after. A cow started to come into the barn, when he struck at her with a pitch fork. One of the tines of the fork accidentally struck Mrs. Farley in the eye. She was taken to Kirksville for medical attention, and it was thought for a time she would lose the sight of the eye, but is said to be getting better.

It was a narrow escape and an unfortunate accident.