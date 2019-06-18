FIVE YEARS AGO

The traditional Father’s Day Tournament once again drew a large crowd to Timber Ridge Golf Course as a pair of 18-hole tournaments were held on Sunday to commemorate the special occasion.

A total of 27 two-golfer teams took to the course for the morning round, teeing off at 7:30 a.m.

The father-son team of Mark and Mike Drummond took top honors, carding a 12-under-par round of 56 to win the championship flight.

TEN YEARS AGO

Sheriff Wayne Winn and members of his department completed a four-hour training session last week on forensic evidence and will complete an additional four hours of course work this week.

The course’s instructor stressed the correct procedures for preserving and processing finger print evidence providing numerous hands on demonstrations.

“We now have our own fuming chamber thanks to this training,” Winn stated.

This new tool will insure the preservation of finger print evidence. The chamber is used to enclose a piece of evidence containing a suspect’s fingerprint(s). A heat source is used to vaporize super glue in the chamber, which then adheres to the fingerprint, insuring it cannot be disturbed during transport to a finger print laboratory or for presentation as evidence at trial.

20 YEARS AGO

The Christian Cross is the most recognizable symbol in the world, representing the largest of all religions, Christianity. A piece of that history arrived in Memphis last weekend. Pilgrims from Mary Immaculate Church in Kirksville arrived, after stops in Adair and Baring, with the Millennium Cross. This special cross, commissioned by Bishop John Gaydos of the Diocese of Jefferson City, contains a relic of the cross that Jesus Christ died on.

The cross will reside for ne week behind the altar of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Memphis. A special mass ceremony was held Tuesday evening to celebrate the special symbol. The Millennium Cross is part of the Church’s commitment to reconciliation in the next century.

30 YEARS AGO

Being the first policewoman in a city is not a new occurrence for Melody Meeke. Melody joined the Memphis City Police Department on May 12, as the first woman to wear the badge in Memphis. She held the distinction of being the first woman in uniform for the city of Forest Hill, Texas, in 1980.

40 YEARS AGO

Pam Shalley of Memphis, participated in Band Camp of the 1000 Hills Summer Youth Program held June 10-15 at Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville.

Pam is the daughter of Tom and Dixie Shalley of Memphis and she attends the Scotland County R-1 High School where she will be a sophomore next year.

She has been under the direction of Dan O’Donnell, band instructor, while attending Scotland County R-1.

50 YEARS AGO

Plans are being completed to construct a small pond at the North School, July 4th, according to John Connor, local SCS Conservationist. The pond, part of an outdoor class room being developed at the school, will be used by Science classes. The pond will be built to control depth and should not be a safety hazard, Connor said.

Local conservation contractors will donate their equipment and time to build the pond as a public service in cooperation with the R-I school board and the Scotland County Soil District. The contractors service donated will be about $1,000.

60 YEARS AGO

Construction of the steeling building by the Sealtest Company of St. Louis as a milk pumping station is progressing nicely. The building, a Quonset type 40 x 60 feet in dimension, is located just across the street north of the Jaycees Park in east Memphis.

Jack Beck, son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. John Priest is to be in charge of the station upon completion of construction. Trucks operating in northeast Missouri and some in Iowa, will have milk pumped from their trucks to semi-trailer trucks to be taken to St. Louis.

The steel framework of the building is up and Wednesday morning the roof was in the process of being completed. An interesting feature of the building is light panels being placed in the roof of the building for the purpose of admitting more light.

Other building taking place in the region includes an IGA store in east Memphis on highway No. 136, several residences and a culvert just north of the sale barn in north Memphis, in preparation to widening the road near the construction site of the new school building.

70 YEARS AGO

Petition were presented the past week to the city council and county court, signed by most of the business and professional men of Memphis, requesting those bodies to refuse carnivals permission to exhibit on the streets around the square in the future. The one exception made was the carnival already scheduled for the last week in June by the local V.F. W. post.

90 YEARS AGO

Headlines read: “Gas and ‘Whoopee’ Won’t Mix…You can generally tell by the smashed up automobiles along 63 when the dance season opens and this season is off to a running start. Two cars scattered all over the intersection of the highway and Moore Street in La Plata last Friday night told the story of a race alleged to have commenced at the exit from Love Lake and ending only after both boys tried to turn into Moore street at the same time. Both cars were completely wrecked and remained on the highway as mute evidence of the fast that gasoline and ‘whoopee’ do not mix!