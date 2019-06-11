FIVE YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Health Department is reminding the community of the importance of cleanliness and food safety after a recent report highlighted the dangers of norovirus outbreaks in cafeteria and restaurant settings.

Most norovirus outbreaks from contaminated food occur in food service settings, according to a Vital Signs report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infected food workers are frequently the source of these outbreaks, often by touching ready-to-eat food served in restaurants with their bare hands.

TEN YEARS AGO

People seeking fresh local food in northeast Missouri will soon have an easier time finding it. Starting next week there will be two farmer’s markets opening here.

The Memphis Farmer’s market will open Tuesday, June 16, and run from 4-7 p.m. It will be held on the Courthouse lawn. The Rutledge Farmer’s market will open Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the park by the Post office.

The markets are completely local, so all produce must be grown within Scotland County or the surrounding counties of Schuyler, Adair, Knox, Lewis, Clark, Davis (IA), and Van Buren (IA). Vendors can only sell food they had a hand in growing or producing.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Business and Professional Association sponsored the Kids Bike, Trike, and Wagon Parade as a new addition to the organization’s annual Peanut Day event this year.

Prizes were awarded to the winners in each age division and all participants received free popcorn.

30 YEARS AGO

Three Scotland County R-1 athletes were among the winners in track at the State Track Meet held May 19 and 20 in Jefferson City.

In Class AA schools, Nicki Webber captured first place in the 800 meter run. Nicki’s time was 2:26. She will be a sophomore at SCR-1 next fall. Records indicate this is the first time in Scotland County track history for a runner to win a first place medal at the state meet.

Erin Webber completed her high school track days by bringing home the third place medal in the 3200 meter run. Her time was 12:20.

Ross Setters, a senior at Scotland County R-1, brought home the second place medal in the discus throw. Ross threw a distance of 152’ 8”.

40 YEARS AGO

The Memphis Fire Department was called at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to extinguish several fires set in the basement of the Laundromat located on the west side of the square in Memphis. Damage was confined to several sets of old books that had been ignited.

Two juveniles were apprehended and taken by juvenile officer, Jim Cottey, to the Juvenile Detention Center in Kirksville, for their own protection stemming from other problems with the juvenile division.

50 YEARS AGO

Private Paul Woods has completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. The graduation exercises were Friday, June 6.

His company was awarded the honor banner for the fourth cycle in succession, which was a first in Ft. Leonard Wood history. His platoon has the highest accumulated points of the cycle within the battalion. Paul will go to Ft. Bragg, North Carolina after a 15-day leave, to take his AIT for Military Maintenance repair of any wheeled vehicles in the airborn division.

Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Woods and family attended the graduation. Mrs. Paul Woods had a minor accident on her way to Ft. Leonard Wood and missed graduation, but very fortunate in not being injured.

60 YEARS AGO

Three of the oldest furniture stores in this area have banded together to form Triangle Furniture, Inc. Officers of the new corporation are Frederick Gerth, Jr., John B. Murphy, and Albert C. Gerth.

Triangle Furniture, Inc. will operate Pottery & Vaughn Furniture Co., Quincy, Illinois; Gerth & Baskett Furniture Co., Memphis, Missouri; and the M. W. Speed Furniture Co., Paris, Missouri.

Frederick Gerth, Jr. stated, “Because of our combined buying power and greater stock control, we expect to be able to present the best quality furniture at the lowest possible price. We cordially invite our customers of all three stores to come in and see our selections.”

70 YEARS AGO

Miss Betty Berven, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest T. Berven of Memphis, was crowned May queen at an elaborate outdoor May fete in the new stadium at Culver-Stockton college Saturday evening.

Miss Berven was elected by popular vote of the student body from four senior girls who had earlier been selected by their own class. The crowning of the queen was a part of an English may fete representing the Tuder period.

90 YEARS AGO

While Dave Webb and Hollis Drummond were working at Macon last week, the scaffold on which they were working fell, bruising them up considerably. They were about six feet above the ground and the scaffold went down with them very suddenly, not giving them time to alight with safety.

There were several bricks on the scaffold and they fell to the ground. Some of these bricks fell on Mr. Webb’s right hand and arm, bruising and skinning the hand quite badly.

Hollis Drummond received several painful bruises, but not serious enough to cause him to quit work. Mr. Webb returned to Memphis and remained here last week while his hand and arm healed. His hand was swollen so that he could not hold a trowel.