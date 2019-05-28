FIVE YEARS AGO

The Memphis FFA Trapshooting team brought home a 9th place finish at the FFA and 4H Trapshooting Championship held May 3rd in Linn Creek Missouri.

The Memphis FFA A team shot an overall score of 454 out of 500. Brice Cowell led the way, hitting 96 of the 100 moving targets. Austin Howes shot a 94 followed by Kenny Bair (91), Mitch Kraus (89), and Keenan Bradley (84).

The Memphis FFA B team shot a 420 which ranked 28th among the more than 60 participating teams in the FFA division. Chayton Cerroni shot a 94 with Tristen Hilpert shooting 91, and Kyle Clark making an 86. Lane Mohr shot 86 as well with Randan Kraus rounding out the team score with a 63. Nick McDaniel was an alternate for the trap team and shot as an individual. He shot a 76.

TEN YEARS AGO

Three brothers, Charles Bruner and Robert Bruner, of Downing, and Max Bruner, of Memphis, were treated to a trip to Washington DC to visit the WWII Memorial.

An article in VFW Magazine outlined a national effort to get the dwindling number of WWII veterans to Washington, DC, to see the recently built WWII Memorial on The Mall. And, a query this past December to the internet URL provided soon got applications forwarded; and it wasn’t long before the men were anticipating the trip.

Charles, Robert, and Max, left Monday afternoon, May 18th, and drove to their motel for a good night’s sleep. After 48 hours of many activities, the Bruner brothers were back safely in Northeast Missouri, Wednesday morning, May 20th.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Community Fitness Center is continuing its search for funding to help make the dream of a local recreation center come true.

During the May 24 meeting of the board, chairperson Judy Campbell reported the grant application for the Missouri Hospital Association has been completed. Jane Rutter of Grant Links, Inc. generated the grant application for the 1999 Community Intervention Initiatives grant program through the MHA.

The board also is considering contracting for Rutter’s services for the upcoming Rural Utilities Service Grant application. Campbell stated the RUS grant would be a significant piece of the funding puzzle for the proposed fitness center.

The fitness center is also researching the creation of an auxiliary of community members willing to assist the board in upcoming publicity and fundraising campaigns.

30 YEARS AGO

According to Bill Kiddoo, owner and operator of the Memphis Sanitation Service, the city clean-up days held in April were a huge success.

Kiddoo stated a total of 180 cubic yards of trash was picked up with the sanitation truck. Several loads of appliances and brush were handled by the city of Memphis.

40 YEARS AGO

On Tuesday afternoon, May 22nd, after school was out, a group representing the three schools gave a retirement party at the Country Tavern in honor of Betty Moore, who has been secretary at the high school for 16 years.

A delightful smorgasboard dinner was served, after which, on behalf of personnels, Mr. Huff presented a gift commemorating Betty’s years of service, to the guest of honor.

50 YEARS AGO

Practice will begin on Monday, June 2, 1969, for Water Ballet Show to be held at the end of the summer. Practice will be from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. All age boys, girls, and adults are invited to come and participate in this community project.

According to Mr. John Simpson our pool will need some major repairs before the 1970 swimming season. Proceeds from this year’s Water Ballet will benefit the swimming pool fund.

Helen Cone and Peggy Webber will help with the synchronized swimming team this year.

60 YEARS AGO

On Monday evening the Memphis Band Parents met in the high school cafeteria for a carry-in dinner. After the dinner, a short business meeting followed and Mr. Blackman gave a synopsis on what the Memphis high school band did during the school year.

The John Phillip Sousa Band Award, which is sponsored annually by the band parents’ organization was awarded to John Courtney. This is the highest music award that a Memphis high school bandman can receive.

70 YEARS AGO

Neighbors and relatives of Mr. and Mrs. Elva Creek gathered at their home last week with tractors and plowed 70 acres of ground. Mr. Creek has been unable to work in the field this spring and has been in the Kirksville hospital the past week receiving treatment for sinus trouble.

Those who helped were Edson Orton, sons Donald and Freddie; Robert Davis, Vernon Rickard, Alvin Howard, Joseph Smith, Deck Rickeberg, and Elmer Smith.

90 YEARS AGO

Dr. W. R. Dierks received this week as a present from Mrs. Gladys Honssinger, of Lebanon, Mo., several pedigreed Bourbon Red turkey eggs, which he prizes very highly.

Mrs. Honssinger is one of the noted turkey raisers and has exhibited some champions at the leading turkey shows in the United States. She is said to have one of the finest turkey flocks in the world. A list of her winnings in nine weeks during the show season, would fill a fourth of a column in this newspaper.