FIVE YEARS AGO

Emily Ebeling and Shaye Wright took the stage Sunday, May 18, at Scotland County R-1 High School Graduation as the valedictorian and salutatorian of the SCR-1 Class of 2014.

TEN YEARS AGO

A lightning strike Friday morning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed the Arbela 4-Corners tavern.

A motorist stopped at Gas and More in Memphis at 4:33 a.m. and reported passing the fire scene at the intersection of Highway 15 and Route H, seven miles east of Memphis. The blaze was initially reported as a house fire in Arbela, prompting the Scotland County Fire Department to be dispatched to the scene.

At 4:30 a.m. a neighbor of the business called in the fire at the Arbela 4-Corners.

The fire department arrived at the scene to find a rear addition to the two-story masonry structure already nearly totally consumed by the fire. The blaze had spread into the upper floor of the main building and ultimately did extensive damage to the interior of the structure before being extinguished.

The Scotland County Fire Department battled the blaze until the Gorin Fire Department was dispatched to the scene.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Care Center nursing department is under new management. SCCC Administrator Betty Brackenbury recently announced the appointment of Kathy Shoup as the new Director of Nursing. She also reported Ginny Brackett had been hired as the new Assistant Director of Nursing.

Shoup had previously been serving as the assistant director of nursing. She has been at SCCC for three years during which time she also served as interim administrator of the facility.

30 YEARS AGO

Harlo Donelson, D.D.S., Memphis, has been elected for his second three year term as a trustee of the Missouri Dental Association. Dr. Donelson joins seven other trustees on the MDA Board, the body responsible for governing the statewide dental association.

Dr. Donelson assumed the office of trustee from the Northeast district during the 124th Annual Meeting of the Missouri Dental Association, April 27-29, in St. Louis. Dr. Donelson graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1962. He has served organized dentistry on local and state levels since that time. Dr. Donelson practices general dentistry in Memphis.

40 YEARS AGO

Robert A. Koch, installation and maintenance supervisor for General Telephone at Manchester, Iowa, has been promoted to service manager at Memphis.

Koch will supervise the installation and maintenance of customer equipment in the Memphis area.

Koch joined General Telephone in 1951 as an installer-repairer at Manchester. He was promoted to installation and maintenance supervisor in 1967.

Koch and his wife, Maureen, will reside in Memphis with their children, David and Daniel.

50 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County R-1 High School baseball team defeated Knox County, here, Friday in both games of a double-header. Lynn Riney hurled a no-hitter and struck out 20 batters, in a 2 to 1 victory in the first game.

Stanley Prather was the winner in the 11 to 9 victory in the second game.

Lynn Riney collected six hits and Stan Prather three for the day.

The team ended its season “Tuesday, May 20, with a double-header at Canton.

60 YEARS AGO

The city dump is now located southeast of Memphis, according to an announcement made by the city this week. The dump is now located on the south side of the Ridge Road located on the Tippett and Bell land approximately one mile south from U. S. highway No. 136. The city requests that the former location on Harold Baker property not be used.

A road is under construction into the new dump area, south of town and is in the process of being graveled.

Clean-up days are also announced for the city. On Tuesday, May 19, pick-up of trash, which must be in containers, will be made in the east ward. On Wednesday, May 20, collection of trash will be made in the west ward.

70 YEARS AGO

The F.H.A. had a meeting May 3, and elected officers, as follows: President, Paula Moore; Vice President, Norma Brown; Secretary, Perlanna Biggs; Treasurer, Joan Hinds; Reporter, Joan McGee; Parliamentarian, Lynn Smoot; Historian, Betty Smith; Song Leader, Jenell Ingersoll; Sophomore Representative, Elaine Hall; Junior Representative, Patty Palmer; Senior Representative, Eva Barnes.

We also discussed the state meeting held at Jefferson City. Nola Jean Brown, Joan Johnson, and Perlanna Biggs attended as representatives from our chapter.

A movie, “Footsteps to the Future” was shown and we joined the F.F.A. boys for square dancing.

90 YEARS AGO

The rooster case, which is the paramount case in the circuit court here, so far as talk and general interest is concerned, was thrown out of court by Judge Walter Higbee yesterday morning, when it came up for trail at nine o’clock.

Jakie Davis, the only witness for the State, it is said, was put on the stand and refused to testify, on advice from his counsel, whereupon Judge Higbee dismissed the case and Davis left town immediately, it is said to avoid being arrested again.

It will be remembered that several were arrested at the fair grounds a few weeks ago by Sheriff J. O. Myers and Deputy Chas. Miller for holding a cock fight on Sunday morning. Those arrested gave bond and the trial came up yesterday. The defendants were represented by Attorney Hudson v. Smoot and Prosecuting Attorney W. M. Raines represented the state.

This was in the case of the State of Missouri against Jakie Davis et al. The jury was composed of M. M. Myers, Jerry Raine, D. D. Johnson, Lewis Cone, John Eggleston, W. J. Holcomb, T. H. Simmons, A. Ammerman, H. D. Orcutt, P. R. Allen, Ralph I. Ladd, ad R. P. Reed.

The case was nolle pros as to defendant Jakie Davis.

Under instructions of the court, the jury returned the following verdict: “We, the jury find the defendants not guilty.” –W. J. Holcomb, foreman.