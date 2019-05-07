FIVE YEARS AGO

Following an incident last week that resulted in an officer being bitten by a suspect during an altercation over a $50 bond, the Memphis City Council has authorized the purchase of stun gun devices for its three officers.

TEN YEARS AGO

The Governors of the U.S. Postal Service have approved new prices for mailing services, including a 2-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail stamp to 44 cents. Prices for mailing services are reviewed annually and adjusted each May. The new price will go into effect Monday, May 11th.

20 YEARS AGO

Casey Clatt, Heidi Lewis, Cassandra Hauk and Wally Cottrell, all members of the Memphis FFA Chapter, competed on the state level in their proficiency awards areas April 15 as part of the 71st State FFA Convention held in Columbia April 15-16. Each member is encouraged to make application for their respective Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) program. The four FFA members completed applications and competed on the local and area levels before advancing to state. Cassandra, the daughter of Kenny and Dana Hauk, competed in Soil and Water Management. Heidi, the daughter of Marty and Genese Lewis, competed in Special Animal Production. Wally, the son of Bill and Cindy Cottrell, competed in Sheep Production. Casey, son of Deny and Dannette Clatt, competed in Wildlife Management. The four competed against the winners of the other twelve FFA areas.

30 YEARS AGO

A team of ten Campus Bowl students at Scotland County High School competed in a grueling test of academic prowess April 19 in the Senior High Knowledge Master Open, an academic competition involving thousands of schools across the nation, as well as in Canada, Guam and schools for dependent children overseas.

Assembled in the classroom, under the watchful and expectant eye of Barbara Campbell, Campus Bowl coach, the young scholars knew they were in for a challenging session. Our team correctly answered 175 of a possible 200 questions. In the following subject areas, they scored 100%: Government, Geography, Psychology, and miscellaneous.

The high school team was composed of the 1989 Campus Bowl members grades 9-12. Members of the team were as follows: David Briggs, Andy Clapp, Shawn Erickson, Henry Blessing, David Buford, Laura Bloomfield, Corey Stott, Stewart Blessing, Lisa Prather, and Curt Triplett. There were 1,539 teams competing at the senior high school level and the overall mean score was 1164. Scotland County scored 45 points above the mean. The mean for schools our size was 971 and for schools 501-1000 it was 1166. For schools our size, we ranked 2nd in the state of Missouri and 23rd nationally.

40 YEARS AGO

A hog was killed and a steer had to be destroyed following two separate accidents on Highway 15 near the golf course south of Memphis, Wednesday night, May 2. Both animals were owned by Bob Monroe.

The first accident occurred between 9:30 and 10:00 p.m. when a 1978 Chevrolet driven by Sydney Moore hit the steer near the Maurice Northrup farm. There was extensive damage to the Moore vehicle.

A short time later, a male hog was killed when it was struck by a 1979 Plymouth Volare being driven by Sister Ethel Marie Biri of Edina. According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s department, the front end of the Biri car was damaged in the accident.

50 YEARS AGO

Three break-ins sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday, netted the thieves money and considerable damage was also reported.

At Wallace Gillespie V.F.W. Post No. 4958 a safe was opened. A pinball machine was broken and other damage was done. $250 was reported missing there.

At Harris Motor Company a safe was broken open and some $190 was taken. No place was found where the entry was made.

The Farmers Elevator and Produce Company, east of the square was also broken into from the doors at the dock on the east side of the building and there they attempted to open a safe but failed.

Investigation continues by the Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s Office.

60 YEARS AGO

Jackie Goosey, proprietor of Jackies Auto Sales, now located on Highway No. 136 East, stated yesterday that he had purchased the Bradley Motor Company on the north side of the square from Estil “Eck” Bradley as of May 1st. Inventory is now being taken of the stock of parts and Jackie will assume operation of the business as of the 15th of May. The firm will continue to handle Dodge-Plymouth sales and will be known as Jackie’s Auto Sales.

70 YEARS AGO

At times the traffic on South Market Street, since the city highway has been put on that Street, is too fast and there is likely to be a sad accident unless something is done to slow some motorists.

There are no speed limit signs on the street between the southeast corner of the square and Highway 4 south of the Broadwater Bridge and many high school children cross the street from the east part of town en route to the high school building. There should be a limit to the speed on that street in the city limits and a few speed limit signs might help.

90 YEARS AGO

A program was put on over station WOS at Jefferson City last night between 8:15 and 9:15 which was sponsored by the Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

Several people left Memphis early yesterday morning at six o’clock in three automobiles to take part in the program, which was literary and musical, and a one-act play, entitled, “The Lord’s Prayer,” was put on by the Memphis High School.

Those taking part in the play were: Misses Mary Keethler, Betty Keethler, and Helen Pitkin, and James Hardin, Wayne Wishart, and Raymond Huston. The members of the quartet were: J. J. Wigner, Wayne Tennant, L. F. Paul, and Dr. A. M. Keethler. The talk was made by J. H. Watkins, president of the chamber of Commerce. Others who went to Jefferson City were: Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Andres, Mrs. Davis, director of the play, and Miss Helen Kirkpatrick who was the accompanist for the quartet.