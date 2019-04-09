FIVE YEARS AGO

With an unpredictable Mother Nature often stacking the deck against them and a long-list of pests and diseases to do battle with, seed beans have their work cut out for them from the time farmers put them in the ground.

MFA Farmers Elevator & Produce has a new program in 2014 to help with this process. The Memphis facility will be offering custom seed treatment performed in house by certified technicians.

In laymen’s terms, the process places a bullet-proof vest around the seed, to help fight off various fungi and pests while also better preparing the seed to take advantage of the nutrients and moisture in the soil to get a fast start on the growth process.

Manager, Jerry Watson, indicated that MFA will be using Sygenta brand treatments after field trials in Missouri and Iowa gave the company’s product top marks.

TEN YEARS AGO

Have you ever wondered who the biggest loser in Memphis is? Wonder no more! Thursday, April 2nd presented three big losers at the Scotland County Fitness Center as the BLOG contest (Biggest Loser’s Own Gain) came to a conclusion. The three-member team of Chris and Paula Montgomery and David Smith lost a combined weight of 140.4 pound sover a 12-week period, starting January 8, 2009.

At the final weigh-in, success stories were shared. Chris Montgomery stated that he had been to his family doctor and had been taken off his medications for high blood pressure due in part to his weight loss, as well as his blood sugar levels were considerably down. One contestant had made a bet with her son over three years ago, that should she get below a certain weight he would quit smoking. Guess what? He’s now kicking the habit! Another family shared the fact that the Mom had participated in the program, but because of her healthy meal preparation and eating habits, one of her family members had lost 15 pounds with her even though she wasn’t in the contest.

The entire group of competitors, consisting of 90 people, lost a recorded total of 1,083.3 pounds over the 12-week period.

20 YEARS AGO

Twelve individuals and one organization were honored March 27 at the Country Club Hotel in Lake Ozark as Missouri’s outstanding conservationists for 1998.

Doug Rainey was the Conservation Federation of Missouri’s choice as Soil Conservationist of the Year. Rainey, a Memphis resident, is a wildlife management biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, but has worked tirelessly with the Natural Resource Conservation Service to show landowners in Northeast Missouri how to reduce soil erosion while gaining benefits for wildlife.

30 YEARS AGO

The Dent Shop, an auto body repair shop, opened April 3. The new business, located on Knott Street (old Eager Plumbing building) is owned and operated by Randy Trueblood.

Randy is a native of Scotland County and a graduate of Scotland County R-1 High School. At the age of 16, while in high school, Randy enrolled in the C.O.E. program. He began working for Gary Briggs’ Body Shop. It was through the C.O.E. program that he came to enjoy the business of auto body repair and decided to make a career of it. He worked two years for Walker Motors and has spent the remainder of the past ten years working for Gary Briggs.

In addition to his ten years of experience in the auto body repair service, Randy has been ASE certified for the past five years. He has had training in frame straightening as well as painting procedures and techniques.

Randy joins his tow brothers in the auto-related business. Carl operates Carl’s Service Station; Dave, operates Dave’s Auto Parts, both in Memphis.

40 YEARS AGO

After five weeks of training, two nights a week, twelve 7th and 8th graders from Scotland County entered the Ottumwa Optimist Wrestling Tournament held at Evans Junior High in Ottumwa, Saturday, April 7th.

Coached by NMSU All-American Wrestler, Mike Duffy, those who entered were Brad Boyer, Mark Drummond, Bob Courtright, Gary Shoop, Jamie Blake, William Reckenburg, Kevin Small, John Clark, Chris Childress, Leon Garrett, Adam Dannenhauer, and Karl Bulen.

Bob Courtright, who weighs 152 lbs., won second place in the Heavy-Weight division, losing to a 177 pound wrestler in the final bout.

Mark Drummond and John Clark took 5th in their divisions and Chris Childress and Brad Boyer took 6th in their divisions.

50 YEARS AGO

At the City Council meeting held April 3, 1969, the following officials were sworn into their respective offices: W. A. Eager, Alderman in the First Ward; Robert Moore, Alderman in the Second Ward; Helen Rader, City Collector; Noah Montgomery, Police Judge; E. Richard Webber, City Attorney; and Elmer Barrickman, Night Watchman.

Applications are being accepted at City Hall for a Swimming Pool manager for the summer season.

60 YEARS AGO

Kerr’s Dairy Queen, formerly Reeves Dairy Queen, is open under new management. The formal opening is slated for Saturday with specials being offered as per advertisement elsewhere in these pages.

Mrs. Harley Kerr purchased the Dairy Queen from the Reeves last fall. Miss Helen Kerr, assisted by Mrs. Josephine Townsend, will operate the business.

The Dairy Queen has been entirely redecorated in the new official Dairy Queen colors of yellow, blue, red, and white. The familiar color scheme is carried on all official Dairy Queen establishments. The Memphis Dairy Queen is located at the corner of North and Clay streets on Highway 15 in North Memphis.

A home is being built just west of the Dairy Queen for Miss Kerr, who formerly lived in Chicago.

70 YEARS AGO

Postmaster I. M. Horn received word the past week that the appointment of post office employees, who passed the examination sometime ago, had been approved by the post office department.

Roger Poole, who has been employed in the Memphis office for sometime as temporary substitute clerk, has been named regular substitute clerk, and will continue in that position.

Wayne Jones, who moved to Memphis sometime ago, has been appointed substitute city carrier, and has been serving in that capacity since he was first recommended for that place a few weeks ago. He delivers parcels in town, serves two days each week on the city routes, and will serve the city routes during the vacation periods of the regular city carriers. He is married and recently build a home on North Clay street.

90 YEARS AGO

The door on the Nash sedan belonging to Jack Childers was broken off in Memphis Saturday night about 9:00 when Mr. Childers was passing George W. Moore’s car, which was being driven by Wayne Findley.

The cars were going in the opposite direction on Monroe Street off the southwest corner of the square. Just as they were passing, the door on the Childers car came open and the left front fender of the Moore car struck the open door, knocking it off. The screws in the hinges gave way, and the door fell in the street, shattering the glass. The fender on the Moore car was slightly bent. The frame of the door was not broken; the loss of the glass being about the only damage.

The cars were so close together when the door came open, the accident was unavoidable. No one was injured, but the broken glass made quite a noise and attracted a crowd in a few minutes.