FIVE YEARS AGO

Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors and Administration were pleased to announce this week the signing of an employment contract with Lisa Rollison, DO.

Dr. Rollison is no stranger to this area. She is the daughter of Stan and Brenda Prather, was a 1992 graduate of Scotland County R-1 High School, and a 1997 graduate of Truman State University in Kirksville. She earned her medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is board certified in general surgery.

TEN YEARS AGO

A Gorin home sustained extensive damage during a Saturday night fire. According to the Gorin Fire Department, the blaze was reported at the home of Guy McConnell on the south edge of the rural Scotland County town at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Volunteers from the fire department responded to the home to find the roof area of the residence engulfed by flames. The firemen were able to douse the blaze but not before the one-story building sustained extensive fire,smoke, and water damage.

The blaze was believed to have started in the attic near a vent-less heater and was believed to be possibly electrical in nature.

McConnell was home at the time of the fire, and was able to escape the blaze uninjured.

20 YEARS AGO

They have held three very different jobs and served the county for different lengths of time, but one thing is the same for Carolyn Blake, Joan DeRosear, and John Luther, none of them have any idea what they are going to do following their retirement this year.

The three public servants were honored at an open house at the Scotland County Courthouse December 11th. None of the public servants offered any immediate plans of action following their retirement this year, beyond relaxing and enjoying the time at home.

30 YEARS AGO

Lori (Johnson) Al-Jundi, a native of Scotland County, spent several Christmas holidays in Kuwait. She shares some of the ways people there observe Christmas.

“Christmas in Kuwait was not celebrated too differently than here in the U.S. The biggest difference was that Arab Christians do not celebrate Christmas on December 25th. They follow the old Roman calendar so Christmas is not celebrated until January 6 or 7. Most years we would get together with all our English and American friends on Christmas Eve and go ice skating or just be together to celebrate the holiday.

The last year we were in Kuwait they imported pine trees, which was something that had never happened before. Everyone that I knew or would meet at work were very nice in remembering me at Christmas time whether they were Christian or Muslim.

One of the nicest things I heard while I was in Kuwait was from an older Kuwaiti citizen. He told me one day that there is no place else on earth that he would rather be than in the U. S. at Christmas time. It sure brightened up my holiday to hear a compliment about the U.S.

40 YEARS AGO

The Gorin Young Homemakers held their Christmas supper at the Community Hall, Saturday night, December 2nd.

A bountiful supper was enjoyed by all. A short meeting was conducted by Mrs. D. J. Tague, Vice President. Christmas songs were sung by the group, led by D. J. A gift exchange was also held.

Those present for the supper were Mr. and Mrs. Don Tague and son Paul, Timmy Frazier, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Brown and Jimmy Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Cleon Rhodes, Jennie Lane, and Helen Chambers.

50 YEARS AGO

Robert Foss, owner and manager of Foss Grain Company here, fell 10 feet to a concrete platform while at work here Saturday morning. After being treated by the local doctor, he was taken to Davis County Hospital at Bloomfield, IA,where he remained a patient until Tuesday evening.

Foss and his 17-year-old son, Chris, were getting ready to load corn into a box car at the time of the accident. Foss was working on a scaffolding near the box car loading facility when a pipe broke under him, throwing him to the platform. He suffered a concussion,broken bones in both wrists, and a laceration on his head.

60 YEARS AGO

The Missouri State High School basketball tournaments, to be played next spring, were announced as to location and sites of the regionals included Gorin for Class S schools. Kirksville is listed as the site of the Class M regional tourney play.

The first round Class S state tournament games will be played at Kirksville March 2 as will the first round of Class M. Second round play will be March 4 at Kirksville.

The class M and S semi-finals and finals will be played at Columbia, March 6th and 7th, according to a recent announcement.

70 YEARS AGO

President Truman will start his Christmas holiday Wednesday when he will fly to his home in Independence, MO.

The President will address the nation on Christmas Eve in a radio broadcast from Independence.

Mr. Truman will take off for Missouri at 10 a.m. Wednesday aboard “The Independence,” the White House plane, the White House announced Monday.

Mr. Truman will remain in Missouri probably until Dec. 29, when he will fly back to Washington.

Although he will be home during the Christmas season, Mr. Truman will have to keep up with his White House work. Consequently, he will be accompanied by two of his secretaries, Mathew J. Connelly and Charles G. Ross.

The President will participate in the annual White House Christmas tree ceremony on Christmas Eve. From his home in Independence, Mr. Truman will light the tree by pressing an electric key. Then he will address the nation by radio.