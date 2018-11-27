FIVE YEARS AGO

For the fifth time in the last seven years, a football officials’ crew from Northeast Missouri led by Head Referee Dave Seppelt officiated a MSHSAA State Quarterfinals contest. On Saturday, November 16, 2013, Seppelt and four area football officials traveled to St. Charles, Missouri where they covered a 4A matchup between St. Charles West and Helias (Jefferson City). Helias won the game advancing to the State Semifinals being held on Saturday, November 23.

Earlier in the 2013 post-season, the crew was selected to provide district coverage officiating the contest between Clark County vs. Van Far as well as a District semi-final game between Palmyra and Clopton.

Seppelt is joined on the crew by Umpire Kelly Cooley of Memphis, Linesman Tom Matlock of Kahoka, Line Judge Dr. Jeff Davis of Memphis, and Back Judge Kirk Roarke of Kirksville, MO. These five officials routinely officiated Friday night varsity football games throughout the 2013 season in Northeast Missouri.

In 2011, Seppelt was honored by MSHSAA during the Show Me Bowl State Championships at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis for completing 25 years of service as a football official.

Last season, the same crew of referees officiated the State Quarterfinal game between J.C. Penney High and Wellington-Napoleon in Hamilton, MO. Penney went on to win the Missouri Class 1A State Championship.

In addition to varsity action, Seppelt’s crews cover multiple area schools in Northeast Missouri for junior high and junior varsity football games.

TEN YEARS AGO

A catastrophe was averted Wednesday afternoon thanks to staff members at the First Baptist Church in Memphis. The church secretary detected smoke in the facility and contacted the Scotland County Fire Department at approximately 2:00 p.m. on November 19th.

A first responder determined that there indeed was a fire in the church rafters, centering around the facility’s furnace.

The fire department was dispatched to the scene and the blaze was quickly extinguished, causing only minor damage to the area directly adjacent to the furnace.

More than a dozen firemen answered the emergency call, taking four fire trucks to the scene.

The department’s thermal imager device was used to pinpoint the trouble spot, allowing the source to be identified quickly, not only eliminating the spread of the flames but also limiting water damage.

20 YEARS AGO

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a reported theft at the Sun Rise Motel on November 21st.

According to the MPD report a large quantity of linens and other possessions were stolen from one room at the motel. The MPD is investigating a similar theft from Oak Ridge Motel earlier this month.

30 YEARS AGO

A benefit dance for the Scotland County Rural Fire Department held on November 26 at the V.F.W. Hall, Memphis, netted approximately $1,700.

According to Fire Chief Walt Marlow and Assistant Fire Chief Tom Matlock, the dance was considered an enormous success, with approximately 500 people attending. Music for the dance was provided by “Missouri Breaks” and KMEM Music Man.

After expenses, a check will be presented to the Scotland County Rural Fire Association toward the purchase of a new or used fire truck.

40 YEARS AGO

A weather balloon was found near the Harold Jayne farm near a county road by Gerald Kaldenberg, November 21, 1978. It was released from the Washington Middle School, Maryville, MO.

The school has been studying barometric pressure, relative humidity, and wind patterns.

The balloon was in good condition when found. The school requested a card be sent to the school telling them the date found, weather conditions, and the condition of the balloon which the Kaldenbergs have done.

50 YEARS AGO

Construction of Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Scotland County is nearing completion and should be ready for testing by the end of this week, according to Kenneth Donaldson Construction Co., Maryville, MO, contractors for the distribution system.

The standpipe will be filled with raw water and all lines flushed and checked for leaks. This is drained and refilled with a strong chemically treated water and again, all lines are flushed and “bled” thereby sterilizing the entire distribution system. After the second flushing, the system is then filled with purified water, and following approval in a final inspection by the local board, engineer, and state board of health, water is then ready for customer use. This could take from one to two weeks.

60 YEARS AGO

Last Thursday afternoon, fire destroyed the two story frame home of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Parker, located west and north of the Hazel Hill school house.

The entire attic was ablaze before it was discovered by the Parkers, who called the Gorin Fire Department.

A number of household items were saved from the ground floor of the building. The home had just recently been remodeled.

70 YEARS AGO

The south side of the square was roped off Saturday morning until 12:00 and some ten or twelve truck loads of corn were brought to Memphis which had been collected throughout the county for the Christian Rural Overseas Program. This corn was dedicated for use to feed the hungry people of Europe.

The corn and money were collected and will be dispensed through the Protestant, Catholic, and Lutheran church organizations.