FIVE YEARS AGO

Hunters checked 61, 446 deer during the opening weekend of the November Portion of Firearms Deer Season, in spite of awful weather conditions. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the slow start doesn’t diminish prospects for a normal deer harvest.

The opening-weekend harvest was down 12 percent compared to 2012. Conservation Department biologists predicted that this year’s deer harvest would be smaller than last year’s, due to a smaller statewide deer population and acorn abundance.

Scotland County hunters checked in 674 deer, including 315 antlered bucks.

TEN YEARS AGO

After more than a decade of service to the Scotland County Fitness Center, two founding board members for the Tex-Plex were recently honored for their roles in creating the community center.

Vivian Perry and Jud Campbell were presented special plaques to commemorate their service to the center and to mark their retirement from the Rex-Plex governing board during a ceremony earlier this month.

20 YEARS AGO

Firemen from three area departments responded to a house blaze in Gorin November 22nd.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting a possible fire in Gorin at 9:55 a.m. The Gorin Fire Department was notified as was the Scotland County Fire Department.

The Scotland County Fire Department responded to the call with more than 15 firemen and four fire trucks. Upon arrival, they found the house totally engulfed in flames. The brick structure had already sustained heavy internal structural damage, and had lost the roof and most of the second story to the blaze.

The Wyaconda Fire Department also responded to the call and sent volunteers along with fire-fighting equipment.

The residence was no occupied but was under renovation.

The State Fire Marshall’s office investigated the fire but ruled the blaze undeterminded cause due to the extensive heat damage. The property was a total loss.

30 YEARS AGO

Mark Wiggins, Memphis, joined an elite group of FFA achievers recently in Kansas City. Wiggins received the National FFA Organization’s highest degree of membership, that of American Farmer. Along with 713 other degree recipients, the Memphis FFA Chapter member was honored at the 61st National FFA Convention in Kansas City.

40 YEARS AGO

A truck loaded with corn over turned after trying to avoid hitting a calf in the road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 15.

The truck, driven by Scott Aylward on Rotue CC, one mile west off of Highway 15 north of Memphis, went across the road and overturned, scattering the corn in a field.

Aylward was not injured.

50 YEARS AGO

A good-sized crowd enjoyed the annual junior play held Saturday evening at the Scotland County R-1 High School in Memphis. Director of the play “The Egg & I”, a comedy in two acts, was by Joe Buford, instructor at the Scotland County High School.

The play revolved around the removal of the McDonald family from the city to a chicken ranch in the Olympic Mountains area of Washington and the problems encountered by members of the family in adjusting to their new life.

Characters were: Betty McDonald, Renee Ross; Don MacDonald, Dennis Smith; Anne, Cheryll Comstock; Joan, Melinda Myers; Thad, Steve Kirkpatrick; Delicate Daisy, Sherry Garrett; a neighbor, Harold Snyder; Corinne, Donita Robbins; Indians, Glen and Gregg Davis; boyfriend, Jim Curry; boy friend, Jim Orton; Counselor, Dale Brown; saleswoman, Kathy Green; manhunter, Cinda Pender; Tessie, Carol McCabe; county agent, Peggy Dochterman; electrician, Dallas Winn; Scouts, Patti Stott, Brenda Myers, Diane Schlotter, Beverly Brumback, Terry Malone, Linda Phillips, and Cheryl McCabe; Assistant counselor, Phil Armstrong.

60 YEARS AGO

Six Scotland County poultry raisers have won membership in a national chick-raising honor club sponsored by the Moorman Manufacturing Company, Quincy, IL.

They were among members of the feed company’s fourth-annual “Beat the Experts” Chick-Raising Club in 18 states announced this week.

Winners in this area included Mrs. Cecil F. Kittle, Mrs. Howard Nelson, of Arbela; Mrs. Sam Coffrin, of Cantril, Iowa; Mrs. C.A. Nelson of Granger; Mrs. Alma Hughes and Mrs. Hobart Davis of Mt. Sterling, Iowa.

70 YEARS AGO

Tuesday afternoon the barricade was taken down at the southeast corner of the square and automobiles can now use the spur on South Market Street from the square south out across the Broadwater bridge and on Grand Avenue east of the bridge.

The new highway around south of Memphis is still barricaded and the detour north of the cemetery and west to the northeast corner of the square and to the Presbyterian and Baptist churches, will still be used.

It is understood the new highway is not yet completed and will not be finished this winter, but Market Street and Grand Avenue will be used during the winter for light traffic. The heavy traffic will continue to use the detour.