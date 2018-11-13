FIVE YEARS AGO

Elizabeth Duzan, Kala Childress, and Abby Clatt, members of the Memphis FFA Chapter, were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 2013 National FFA Convention & Expo October 30-November 2 in Louisville, KY.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence.

Duzan, Childress, and Clatt are 2012 graduates of SCR-1 High School. During their senior year, Duzan and Clatt were president and vice-president, respectively.

TEN YEARS AGO

In an effort to further grow the local Share the Harvest program, members of the Scotland County Rotary Club have joined with the Scotland County Food Pantry to provide a special transportation offer for hunters on opening weekend of the Missouri firearms deer season.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 15th and 16th, volunteers will be hosting a deer drop off in the rear parking lot of Gas & More convenience store on Highway 136 in Memphis.

This is the first year the drop off is being offered to local hunters in an effort to increase the total amount of venison generated by the charity food drive. The volunteers expect it will produce added numbers for the program, as previously some hunters may not have donated due to the long drive to the Rutledge locker, which processes all of the venison for the Share the Harvest project in Scotland County.

20 YEARS AGO

Excellent weather conditions put record numbers of hunters into the field during the opening weekend of firearms deer season November 14-15 and helped put the harvest numbers ahead of last year’s pace.

According to Scotland County Conservation Agent Gary Miller, the state total rose by nearly 900 deer to 110,506 over the first two days of the season.

Scotland County did its part to raise the totals, increasing the deer harvest by nearly 200 compared to last year’s figures with 1,488 deer harvested.

30 YEARS AGO

First round action of the Missouri Class 1A playoffs did not go well for the Scotland County Tigers. Scotland County faced the Marceline Tigers, who went away with a 33-0 victory.

Scotland County ended its football season with a record of 7-3. The Tiger football squad shared the Tri-Rivers Conference title with the Clark County Indians. The District 10 title also belongs to the 1988 Scotland County Football Players.

40 YEARS AGO

The reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for setting fire to the Bill Lewis home has been increased to $800.

Anyone having such information should contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, a member of the Scotland County Volunteer Fire Department or the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Lewis home was doused with diesel fuel and then set on fire Halloween night at about midnight. Fortunately, the family dog awakened the Lewises and their infant son, Marc, in time for the fire to be extinguished. The community is extremely alarmed that this kind of crime could occur here and more so that it go unpunished. The Memphis Fire Department offered the original $125 reward, and the fund has been increased to $800 by concerned citizens and businesses.

50 YEARS AGO

Scotland County R-1 High School boys’ and girls’ teams open the 1968-69 basketball season here against Knox County of Edina boys and girls Tuesday night, November 19, at 7 p.m.

Knox County always puts a good team on the floor and residents of the area will be interested in attending and seeing particularly the radically changed girls’ rules which are being used this year.

Scotland County R-1 teams and their coaches Tom Shalley and Michael Wagner have worked hard for this opening game which should prove to be a good one.

60 YEARS AGO

Twenty-nine Missouri 4-Hers have been named delegates to attend the 1958 National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago November 30-December 4, says Frank Graham, state 4-H club agent for the Missouri Agricultural Extension Service.

These outstanding club members won state honors in the National 4-H Awards program to receive Congress trips which are sponsored by various donors. Their records will also be considered for scholarships and other awards.

Delegates named include Betty Boyer, Gorin and Dean Barber, Wyaconda.

70 YEARS AGO

The Memphis Business and Professional Women’s club met at the Hotel Memphis Thursday evening. The meeting was in charge of Mrs. Esther Heitsman, chairman of Public Affairs.

The guest speaker was Mrs. Edna Mae Stump, president of District No. 5, who was accompanied to Memphis by Miss Francis Delaney. Both are from Canton, MO. She gave some very interesting information about the work of the club. Appropriate music was furnished by Mrs. W. T. Ware.

The table was beautifully decorated in autumn colors and a lovely dinner was served.