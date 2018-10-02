FIVE YEARS AGO

Neal S. Miller, USDA – Rural Development Area Director, announced the award of the Community Facility Loan of $20,000 to the County of Scotland Improvement Corporation. The funds will be used to upgrade radios for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

Community Facility Grant and Loan Programs provide loans, grants, and loan guarantees for projects to develop essential community facilities for public use in rural areas.

TEN YEARS AGO

The new Memphis Area Pregnancy Center has been approved to participate in the Missouri Division of Social Services’ tax credit program for pregnancy centers operating in Missouri.

The funding will help the center continue to offer resources such as free pregnancy testing, confidential peer consultation with someone who cares, post-abortion support, adoption information and referrals, abstinence education, educational presentations, maternity and infant clothing, and parenting education.

20 YEARS AGO

While the name says Antique Days, what the event truly will be is a community celebration. It’s back by popular demand, the weekend of festivities that brings together members of the community to celebrate some good old-fashioned family up on the city square.

The activities will begin Friday evening, October 2nd with a variety of entertainment opportunities. At the same time, the Scotland County Rotary Club will open its tent to play a game that rhymes with the first name of the Beatle’s drummer.

At 7:00 p.m. teams will be drawn up to compete in the SC Fire Department’s “bucket Brigade”. The antique tractor show will also be getting underway at 7:00 p.m.

Things pick right back up on Saturday. Breakfast will be served by the SC Fire Department at the fire station from 6-9 a.m.

The 1998 Antique Fair King and Queen will be crowned at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will get underway at 11:00 a.m.

30 YEARS AGO

For Clara Hyde, September 7th was a day mixed with many memories and emotions.

Since the Scotland County Memorial Hospital opened in 1970, Clara has been the kitchen supervisor. Hanging up her dietary charts, after eighteen years, didn’t come easy for this lady who is a familiar face to anyone that has been hospitalized at SCMH.

Due to the consolidation of the hospital and nursing home kitchens, Clara said good-bye and went into semi-retirement. Semi-retirement for her means…after the first of the year, she may be looking for a part-time job.

She plans to spend some time visiting family, especially her five grandchildren. Other hobbies enjoyed by Clara include embroidery work, yard work…and what she does best…cooking!

40 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating vandalism to the First United Methodist Church in Memphis. Vandals struck the church sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning, tearing out the hand rail on the walk and steps to the church. The railing was set in concrete which was damaged when the railing was torn out. A swing set at the rear of the church was turned over.

50 YEARS AGO

Loren I Wickert, of the Wickert Insurance and Real Estate Agency received a Certificate of Proficiency on Friday, September 27, following graduation from the week-long Agents’ Multiple Line Insurance School held at the home office of The Western Casualty and Surety Company, and The Western Fire Insurance Company, Fort Scott, KS.

Wickert completed courses of study on most major lines of insurance, including Automobile, General Liability, Workmen’s Compensation, Fire, Homeowners, Inland Marine, Accident, and Sickness, Crime, Commercial Package Policies, and Bonds.

The Certificate of Proficiency was presented to Wickert by W. L. Gench, secretary of The Western Companies, following a luncheon and address by C. C. Otto, president of the companies.

60 YEARS AGO

Brownie Scout Troop 13 has started its winter program with a trip to the turkey farm and refreshments at the Dairy Crème afterwards. Their leaders took the nine girls to the Drive-In Friday night. Monday at 8 a.m., they had a tour of the Leach Hatchery and this Thursday, they are to go on a hike and have a sack lunch after school. Thursday is the regular meeting day. Some of the troop also attended Girl Scout Court of awards Sunday afternoon at the Baptist Church.

The girls in Troop 13 are Sandra Peukert, Julia Brown, Leslie Eager, Vickie Davis, Brenda Thomson, Becky Lawrence, Sarah Kutzner, Sharon Haley, and Sharon Riggs. Their leaders are Mrs. Mary Peukert and Mrs. Polly Kutzner.

70 YEARS AGO

The State Conservation Commission received applications from twenty Scotland County farmers recently for fish to stock ponds.

Tuesday, a tank truck came to Memphis with the fingerlings for these ponds. The fish came from the Lewis and Clark Fish Hatchery at Rushville, MO.

Eighteen of the twenty farmers making application called for their fish which were distributed by B. R. Shannon, conservation agent. The fish were bass and blue gill.