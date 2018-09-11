FIVE YEARS AGO

Rutledge is celebrating their 16th Fall Festival on September 21, 2013. This year, the community will also be celebrating the fact that Rutledge was formed 125 years ago.

Events start off bright and early with craft tables and vendors setting up at 9:00 a.m. The parade starts forming at 9:30 in front of the school house and raffle and agriculture contests both start at 9:30 a.m. Food service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and Pedal Tractor Pull starts at 12:30. This year’s Fall Festival will also feature Bingo in the Community Building starting at 1:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the new Rutledge Community Building.

TEN YEARS AGO

Scotland County Emergency Management Director, Bryan Whitney, announced that the county, city, and school would be receiving state and federal aid to help recover from storm damage experienced across the region in July.

Preliminary estimates for the storm damage in the county had exceeded $400,000, predominantly for gravel loss and other county road related costs.

20 YEARS AGO

The past three week shave been filled with aspirations and hope for a community that is seeking an economical boost. Unfortunately that hope was dashed on September 1st when Barker Co. LTD announced it would be building its new 400-employee custom refrigeration plant in Centerville, IA, not in Memphis.

30 YEARS AGO

A great afternoon of events are scheduled for the long awaited dedication of the new hard surface runway at the Briggs-Smith Memorial Airport, Memphis, to be held Sunday afternoon, September 18th.

Beginning at noon with a barbecue on the grounds (see ad for meal price), the afternoon is chucked full of events expected to attract a large crowd.

Senator Norman Merrell will be guest speaker for the afternoon dedication. Also expected to be in attendance are Congressman Harold Volkmer, First District Representative Steve Waters, and Representative Stephen Carroll from the adjoining district. Sending regrets they cannot attend are Governor Ashcroft, Senator Danforth, Senator Bond, and Betty Hearnes.

Activities throughout the afternoon include music by KMEM; Remote control Plane Flying; Parachute jumb by Kirksville jumpers; Airshow by a Fenton, Iowa pilot; Spray plane exhibition; and awards to oldest pilot, youngest pilot, newest pilot, pilot coming from farthest distance, oldest plane, and others.

40 YEARS AGO

Announcement is being made this week of the purchase of the Ben Franklin store by Caroll and Kay Yost of Marshfield, MO. The store name will be changed to “Yost Variety”.

The Yosts have moved to Memphis and are residing at 306 West Jefferson. They are the parents of four sons, Mark, 21, of Denver, Scott, 20, of Marshfield, Drew, 17, a senior at Scotland County R-1, and Kendall, 13, an eighth grader. They are members of the United Methodist Church.

Mr. Yost is also a member of the Lions Club and Mrs. Yost, a member of the Business and Professional Women.

We welcome them to Memphis.

50 YEARS AGO

Hall B. Ammons of east of Gorin may have performed a “first” here in Northeast Missouri last week. On Thursday, August 29, he combined between 8 and 9 acres of beans, and as far as we can learn, this is the first time any N. E. MO farmer has ever combined beans in August! In fact, Hal seems to have rushed the season by a good two weeks. Bean harvest here seldom gets under way before September 15.

Ammons planted the field May 7, using an early maturing variety, Lindarin. He drilled the seed, used a high-potash fertilizer, and kept weeds at a minimum with a commercial weed killer.

The beans produced over 30 bushels per acre, and tested low in moisture content (12-13).

60 YEARS AGO

Mr. and Mrs. Harley Kerr purchased the Reeves’ Dairy Queen on Highway No. 15 north from Judge and Mrs. B. O. Reeves.

The Reeves will finish this season and Mr. Kerr’s sister, Miss Helen Kerr of Chicago plans to come to Memphis and operate the Dairy Queen next season.

70 YEARS AGO

Fred DeRosear and Gerald Courtney purchased the Tri-County Sales Company from Jack Boyer of Burlington, Edward Benson and L.R. Sherrill. Possession was given immediately.

Mr. DeRosear has been employed at the Rose Electric Co., for the past three years. Mr. Courtney was employed at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company and more recently by Joe Creek Sr., contractor.

The Tri-County Sales Company is a corporation, owned by Boyer, Benson, and Sherrill. The corporation was not sold, only the electric business.

The new firm will operate under a new name to be determined later and will occupy the same building which is owned by P.R. Allen.