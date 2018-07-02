FIVE YEARS AGO

Dr. Sue Jennings has moved to Memphis, making the community her new home and is accepting patients in her new family medicine practice at Memphis Medical Services. Scotland County Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Jennings to the list of family practice physicians and healthcare professionals that practice at Memphis Medical Services.

TEN YEARS AGO

There was no wrapping paper, but one giant ribbon was cut June 30th on a $364,000 gift to the City of Memphis.

The new city hall building was officially transferred by donors Bob and Rennetta Rockhold to the City of Memphis at a ceremony held Monday evening at the new facility located at 125 W. Jefferson Street.

Rennetta Rockhold presented the warranty deed and the official donation agreement to Memphis Mayor William Reckenberg in front of a large gathering at the new site.

Construction of the approximately 2,000 square foot building began in October of 2007 after the plans were disclosed for the proposed donation.

Representatives of the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce performed an official ribbon cutting for the new site that is expected to open for business in August.

20 YEARS AGO

Scotland County Rotary Club members are busy selling tickets for the club’s First Annual Chicken Bar-B-Q to be held Saturday, July 25th.

The club has placed a different spin on its well known cookouts. This year, patrons will be required to buy a ticket prior to the event. This will allow the club to better control its expenses and provide a quality, inexpensive meal.

Ticket holders will be able to pick up their meal anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Gas & More parking lots. The meal will consist of ½ a chicken, baked beans, and coleslaw.

Proceeds from the fundraising event will go toward continued community projects.

30 YEARS AGO

The week of June 20-25 was very busy and exciting for fifty-eight Memphis and Edina Girl Scouts. Memphis Scouts hosted the annual Day Camp at the Legion Park. The girls were divided into five units according to troops and age. The girl Scouts learned to put up and take down a tent, cook outdoors, canoe, sing new songs and learn new games, and learned to work together as a group, among other things.

Day Camp Co-Directors were Janet Baldwin and Jerry Mohr; Sheila Berkowitz served as Activities Director; Food Director was Beverly Daggs; Janet Gerth was Equipment Supervisor and Camp Nurse. Unit Leaders were Renee Glass, Alice Brown, Patty Robertson, Karen Norton, Ella Neagle, Crystal Riebel, Vickie Ewing, and Vicki Harlow. Roger Gosney was in charge of canoeing at the Old City Lake each day.

Each unit wrote a small story on their experience at Camp.

40 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 28, 1978, marked the end of a long association between Mr. Max Powell and the Scotland Co. R-1 School System. Mr. Powell has been with the Scotland County Schools for 29 years. He was English teacher at the R-1 High School for several years before becoming High School Principal. He switched to Elementary Principal six years ago and moved to the North School.

When asked about his retirement plans, Mr. Powell said he and his wife planned to camp this summer and maybe go to Arizona for the winter.

Mr. Powell is pictured with Paul Drake, newly hired elementary principal for the Scotland County R-1 Schools.

50 YEARS AGO

Three persons have officially filed for offices to be considered in the near future.

Filing for the position of director for the Scotland County Memorial Hospital board is Leon Cowell and E. Richard Webber has filed for the board of directors for the Scotland County Nursing Home District.

Announcement is also being made that Dr. C. M. Simler of Gorin is filing for the office of coroner of Scotland County to be considered at the August Primary.

60 YEARS AGO

Four members of the Consolidated Boosters 4-H club, Roger Baker, Karen Curry, Bill Adams, and Karen Gaffney, have been competing against seven other counties at the Kirksville Radio Station in the past few weeks.

Saturday marked the last day for the tournament and Scotland County took an easy first.

Another quiz is starting this Saturday for 4-H members over 14 years of age and the Gorin-Go-Getters 4-H club will represent Scotland County in this tournament.

Their first appearance will be July 12th against Marinstown of Putnam County.

70 YEARS AGO

A strike of the operating employees of the Union Electric Company has caused a 30% power shortage to all of its customers including Tri-County Electric Cooperative Association, according to Maurice S. Solomon, manager of the Tri-County electric Cooperative Association, who urgently requests that all members of Tri-County Electric conserve on the use of electricity as much as possible in order that current will be cut off completely.

Suppliers say it will be necessary for every member of this cooperative to reduce their usage 30% otherwise it will be necessary to “pull the switches”. Your cooperation during this crisis will be greatly appreciated.

If it becomes necessary for us to turn off the electricity, we will turn off different sections for thirty minute periods and lights will be blinked three times before they are turned off, says Mr. Solomon