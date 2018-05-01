FIVE YEARS AGO

Emergency service personnel had a busy Friday evening in Scotland County, rescuing a couple from a burning building, dealing with a drug overdose and trying to extinguish two fires at the same time.

The silence was broken at 7:27 p.m. when a 911 call went into the Clark County Sheriff’s office as a motorist driving past the Marilyn Cowell residence on Highway 15 east of Memphis reported seeing smoke coming from the structure. Fortunately, both residents, Marilyn Cowell and Paul Forrester, were able to exit the structure safely.

TEN YEARS AGO

The State Board of Education voted April 24th to dissolve the Wyaconda C-1 School District at the end of this year and assign its students to neighboring school districts. The district has about 35 students in grades K-8.

20 YEARS AGO

The support of parents is a key part of the educational system in the Head Start program. Parents are volunteers, mentors, and policy makers in the pre-school program.

It is because of the importance to the program that the Northeast Missouri Community Action Agency honors an individual each year as the Parent of the Year. Pam Doubet of Arbela was selected for the honor.

Doubet was nominated at the local level by the staff at the Memphis Head Start Center for her outstanding service to the local center. She was chosen from among nominees from all the centers in the five-county NEMO area.

Doubet is the mother of Christopher Doubet, a student at the Memphis Head Start, and Zachary. She is the wife of Mike Doubet, and is the daughter of Bev Garrett of Memphis.

30 YEARS AGO

Dr. Philip Brackett, D.O., was recently honored by the Kirksville College of Osteopathy Medicine, as Clinical Instructor.

Dr. Brackett has requested student physicians for training under his instruction, since he first came to Scotland County. At present, Dr. Stan Coe and Dr. Elizabeth Appelquest-Coe, are under the instruction of Dr. Brackett.

A certificate was presented to Dr. Brackett from KCOM recognizing him as Clinic Instructor for the years 1987, 1988, and 1989.

40 YEARS AGO

Mr. and Mrs. “Bud” Daggs, Bee Reaves and Cecil Rodgers were hosts to the Rural Rough Riders card party and supper Saturday evening, April 15.

Before playing cards, the Treasurer, Alice Cowell gave a report on the consignment sale held April 8. They were well pleased and appreciated all help from members, and also all articles consigned.

50 YEARS AGO

The Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts held their first Camp-Out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Lynn Kirkpatrick farm. There were 29 Boy Scouts and 10 Explorers. They worked on stalking, trailing, and compass reading.

The Scoutmaster and assistants participating n the Camp-Out were: For the Boy Scouts, Pearl C. Cotton, John Mallett, and Vernon Tippett. The Explorer leaders were Harold Johnson, Jr., Jack Lutzon, and Keith Carlson.

Scoutmaster P. C. Cotton announced there will be a Scout meeting Thursday, May 9th, at 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. He urges all parents and boys to attend. Discussion will be the camping trip to Camp Thunderbird in June.

60 YEARS AGO

Tuesday night was cancer night in Memphis. The house to house crusade was a huge success. Fifty-seven workers reported in between the hours of six and eight. There are ten more workers yet to report. Everyone had coffee and donuts and a social hour after the canvas.

Six of our school districts have completed their drive – we feel sure now that when the rest of the school districts report in that we will again go over our goal.

Since last week, Mrs. Robert Schlotter of Wilson, Mrs. Paul Baker of Azen, Mrs. Howard Mayfield and Mrs. J. R. Enness of Salem, and Willard Mohr of Hazel Hill, all have reported in.

The Jaycee’s wives have almost completed the business district. The churches of Memphis, the P.E. O., D.A.R.s, Rebeccas, the Eastern Stars, and the VFW Auxiliary all furnished solicitors for the drive.

Bill Hughs, campaign chairman wishes to thank all of the societies for their splendid help and to all who so generously contributed.

70 YEARS AGO

A 4-H Club was organized, April 22nd, at Bible Grove with 24 members enrolled. This brings the total of 4-H clubs in Scotland County to 13 and there are 200 members enrolled in these clubs.

The following officers were elected at the Bible Grove club: President, Hazel Ann Frederick; Vice President, Betty Jane Hollis; Secretary and Song Leader, Joan Hunt; Game Leader, Okie Dean Bradley; and Reporter, Hazel Ann Frederick. Mrs. Joe Anders is leader of the club and Roscoe Frederick, assistant leader.