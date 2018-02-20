FIVE YEARS AGO

Strong northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph on Tuesday kicked off a winter storm outlook posted by the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office February 19th.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for northeast Missouri, southeast and east central Iowa and most of Illinois.

The NWS is forecasting significant snow activity in conjunction with the storm front. A strong storm system will bring snow to the outlook area Thursday, with several inches of snow accumulation possible by Thursday evening.

TEN YEARS AGO

The fight against hunger has a new ally. Once a month local residents can receive donated food items from the Scotland County Food Pantry. Now residents will have a new tool to help stretch their food buying dollars.

Angel Food Ministries is a nationwide ministry that offers quality, frozen meats and name-brand vegetables at a reduced cost. Angel Food Ministries has recently become available in this region under the care of the First Baptist Church of Kirksville.

The food ministry itself is not affiliated with any one denomination, but the process of ordering, delivery and distribution is more easily managed by a group such as a local church. The ministry is currently being offered here in Memphis.

Monthly menus may be viewed at the Angel Food Ministries website www.angelfoodministries.com.

20 YEARS AGO

Sandra Thomas of Memphis has been selected finalist for Missouri’s 18th annual Homecoming Queen Selection to be held March 21 and 22, at the Kansas City Airport Marriott.

Sandra is the 1997 Scotland County R-1 High School Homecoming Queen.

Missouri’s Homecoming Queen will receive a cash scholarship plus an expense paid trip to compete with queens from the other states for America’s Homecoming Queen in July in California.

Sandra is the daughter of Judy Thomas of Memphis, and Randy Thomas of Arbela.

30 YEARS AGO

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the residence of Larry and Sandra Remley, 232 North Market, during the mid-morning of February 15th.

Smoke had filled the Remley home, and fire fighters determined the cause coming from the down draft of the flue. There was no fire damage, however the house and contents received considerable smoke damage.

40 YEARS AGO

The U.S. Air Force has promoted Forrest M. Decker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Decker of 1337 N. Third, Quincy, IL, to the rank of technical sergeant.

Sergeant Decker is serving at Vandenberg AFB, California, as a missile trainer technician.

The sergeant is a 1963 graduate of Quincy High School and attended Westminster College at Fulton, MO, and Gem City College at Quincy. His wife Gail, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clare Brookhart of Arbela, MO.

50 YEARS AGO

Over 150 persons attended the Hair Style Show at DeRosear’s House of Beauty Sunday, and witnessed the new hair styles being done on live models. The new look, called “The Ruffled Curl Look for Spring and Summer”, which was styled by Alice Ewalt and floral accessories by Leo Shaw. Blonds, Frosted Hair, Wigs and Hair pieces were used in the styling.

Dean DeRosear, Vice President of the State Board of Cosmetology, was the narrator.

60 YEARS AGO

Friday evening a group of members of Oak Ridge Baptist church and friends enjoyed a carry-in supper at the Homer Martin home. After the supper, the evening was spent visiting.

Those present were Rev. and Mrs. Gerald Harrison, David, Donna, Rebecca, and Thomas, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Snelling, Mr. and Mrs. George Davis, Mr. and Mrs. George Fordney, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Meline, Sheriff and Mrs. O. M. Orton, Johnny and Jimmy, Mr. and Mrs. A. G. Woods, Randy and Charles Woods, Mrs. Rosa Rockwell, Rev. Gordon Lamb of Bloomfield, IA, Miss Georgia Lee Fordney, Lola May, and Carolyn Gragg and Mr. and Mrs. Homer Martin and Dean.

The Martin family are moving this week to Grandview, AK, where he has been called to full-time services at the First Baptist church.

70 YEARS AGO

The Dina-Car restaurant, which has been located on the Mulch lots across the street from the Standard Oil Station several years, has been moved to North Main Street, south of the building owned by C. C. McQuoid, a half block north of the northwest corner of the square.

John Turner shipped seventeen head of good young mules to Newbern, TN yesterday by Paul Drummond’s truck which he will sell down there. Farming operations are now beginning in the south and good mules are in demand.