FIVE YEARS AGO

2012 will be the warmest year on record in Missouri since 1895, when established instrumental temperature records began, according to Pat Guinan, extension climatologist with the University of Missouri Commercial Agriculture Program.

Guinan presented his findings at the MU Crop Management Conference, December 18 in Columbia, and at the recent Missouri Livestock Symposium in Kirksville.

December temperatures were running well above normal, punctuating a year dominated by unusually high temperatures and drought. The year could also rank among the top 10 driest years on record, and driest since 1980, but we won’t know for certain until all the date for the state are processed, Guinan said.

TEN YEARS AGO

The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster aid has been made available for Missouri to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area struck by severe winter storms beginning on December 6, 2007, and continuing.

FEMA Administrator David Paulson said the assistance was authorized under a major disaster declaration issued for the state by President Bush.

Ten Preliminary Damage Assessment teams identified over $28.4 million in damages to public infrastructure in the 42 counties.

20 YEARS AGO

According to published reports, consumers may be faced with a one-cent increase in the cost of stamps sometime next year. That is despite the fact the postal service recorded a banner year with profits topping more than $1.25 billion.

The past three years have been very successful for the service, but according to postal money management officers, several more strong years will be needed to balance the post office’s budget deficit.

30 YEARS AGO

The Rough Riders held their Christmas party Saturday night. Mr. and Mrs. Noel Barker and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Dugger were hosts.

After a carry-in supper, gifts were exchanged and cards were played at five tables. High scores went to Jr. Snodgrass and Vera Hamilton. Second high were Paul Stevenson and Dorothy Franklin.

The next meeting will be January 2 with Mr. and Mrs. Howard Nelson and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Stevenson hosts for that evening.

40 YEARS AGO

David Luther, son of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Luther of Memphis, was selected by the American Field Service International Scholarships to attend high school in Glen Waverly, Australia. He will be leaving later this month for one year of study in that country.

Since Australia is in a different hemisphere, the school year begins in February and continues through December with a two-week vacation in May and another in late August and early September. The school which David will attend is a co-educational and has an enrollment of 1100 students.

50 YEARS AGO

The Conservation Commission announced last week that several fishing rules have been changed dealing with special use recreation areas.

Children under 12 will be permitted to fish free at three areas in the state, providing they are accompanied by a licensed adult and their catch is counted in the adult’s daily creel limit. Those areas are: The Trimble Wildlife area near Smithville, the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Management area at Lee’s Summit, and the August A. Busch Memorial Wildlife Management area near Wentzville.

Adult fees in those areas will remain at 50 cents.

Other changes include a new 12-inch limit on black bass at the Pony Express Lake near Maysville and the little Dixie Lake near Fulton; and the naming of the Binder Lake near Jefferson City as a community lake.

60 YEARS AGO

Winter has hit Scotland County with snowstorm and cold temperatures this week. Local observers, John and Gladys Alexander, reported 6 ½ inches of snow at the beginning of the week, much of which still remains on the ground.

On the morning of January first, the coldest temperature registered was three below zero and this morning the temperature registered four below.

The balmy winter weather which we have had the past few weeks seems at an end.

70 YEARS AGO

Two Scotland County 4-H youth received the Danforth awards this week for outstanding work in their 4-H club work. They are Elizabeth Hardy of the Myers Top-Notchers and Gene Palmer of the Azen Jolly Timers club.

This award is made annually to the boy and girl of each county who does outstanding work and consists of a certificate of recognition and the book, “I Dare You.” They are awarded by the Danforth Foundation of St. Louis.