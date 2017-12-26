FIVE YEARS AGO

Irving Berlin wrote the song and Bing Crosby made it famous, reminiscing about an old-fashioned holiday setting in White Christmas. The weather forecast heading into December 25th had everybody dreaming of just that.

Unfortunately as the snow finally arrived Thursday morning, it was accompanied by winds whipping at higher than 50 miles an hour turning it into a Whiteout Christmas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Scotland and Clark counties at 3:06 a.m. on December 20th.

The winter storm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. and called for three to six inches of snowfall combined with winds between 40 to 55 mph.

Overall, law enforcement assisted 42 stranded motorists via various service calls on Thursday.

TEN YEARS AGO

On December 20th Missouri officials unveiled the state’s second annual report that allows policy makers and communities to continue preparing for their growing senior population. The report provides relevant senior data centralized in one document. One can track the trends of aging Missourians county by county, comparing older adults in Scotland to those in Cape Girardeau, for instance, on a variety of indicators such as health status and housing.

The report shows how Scotland County seniors fare compared to the year before. Generally, their health has slightly declined and their economic status has remained relatively constant.

20 YEARS AGO

Participants in the Scotland County Business and Professional Association Christmas Decorating Contest have been judged and winners selected. The divisions, business and residential, were judged by two volunteers from out of town on December 20th, with the top three contestants in each winning prizes.

Winners in the business division were Countryside Flowers, first; Scotland county Residential Terrace, second; and Brian Holton Welding, third.

In the residential division, the winners were Jane and Dennis Perry, first; Jason and Tiffany Moss, second; and Brian Holton, third.

All homes and businesses are located within the Memphis City limits.

30 YEARS AGO

Third grade student, Adam Baker, had this to say about this past year: “What I liked best about 1987 was watching the Cardinals vs. the Twins in the World Championship. The Cardinals lost the first game, but won the second game. The Twins won the next game, and then the Cardinals. The Minnesota Twins won the Championship for 1987.

40 YEARS AGO

Anyone forced to purchase livestock feed in quantities greater than normal due to the drought this summer, may be eligible for cost share through the ASCS Office.

The Emergency Feed Program provides assistance to livestock raisers for the purchase of both grain and forage.

Farmers who have bought feed or plan to buy feed this winter should contact the county ASCS office at once.

50 YEARS AGO

What could have been a serious conflagration was narrowly averted at Gorin when vandals knocked over a gas pump at the Hustead Service Station there about midnight Monday night causing a considerable amount of gasoline to spill out on the ground.

It is believed that the fire was deliberately set and it is being investigated. Deputy Crawford reported that Hustead had washed the gas away from the pump area and that he had returned to his quarters when the gasoline was set afire, apparently from a passing car.

Some 700 gallons of regular gas, valued at $182, was lost and damage to the pump and the loss of the gas was suffered by the Morgan Oil Company.

60 YEARS AGO

Miss Freda Mohr of Arbela, driving a 1950 Chevrolet sedan, enroute to Kirksville Saturday morning, Dec. 14, struck and killed a 100 pound shoat near the Hubert Green farm five miles west of Memphis on Highway 136.

When she struck the hog, she went off the highway to the right, turned over and caused considerable damage to the entire right side of the car. Riding with her were her mother, Mrs. Robert Mohr; brother, Alan, and her grandmother, Mrs. O.G. McVey, of Memphis.

They all went to a local doctor for examination, where it was determined they suffered only slight bruises.

70 YEARS AGO

The firm of Swift and Hertenstein are dissolving partnership January 1st. The double building will be partitioned. Mr. Swift is retiring from the firm, but will retain the south room while Mr. Hertenstein will continue in business, using the north half of the building for a dry goods and ladies’ ready-to-wear store.

Mr. Swift has been in the mercantile business in Memphis for 55 years, working for many years as a young man for the late Henry A. Miller, his uncle. He later was in partnership with Mr. Miller under the firm name of Miller Mercantile Co., and Miller & Swift.

Mr. Hertenstein bought an interest in the store in April, 1936, and since that time, the firm has done business under the name of Swift and Hertenstein. Both are progressive business men and they have enjoyed a good business.