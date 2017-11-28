FIVE YEARS AGO

Oakwood Industries celebrated the company’s 25th anniversary with a special open house sales event during the week of November 29, 2012.

What began as a husband and wife business in Memphis making unfinished hand-crafted chairs has grown into a multi-lined furniture manufacturer that does business across the Midwest.

In October 1987, Clay and Ida Mae Zimmerman founded Oakwood Industries. Clay developed the idea for the project while visiting an acquaintance in Delaware and spent two months training to learn the craft of furniture making. When he returned from Delaware that fall in 1987, his next venture was unveiled on Highway 136 at the former site of Fasco, an Allis Chalmers dealership that had closed.

Over the past 25 years, the Memphis business has grown to employ 30 workers at the main office in addition to three independent satellite assembly shops in the country.

TEN YEARS AGO

Two local players cashed in as part of the $9.2 million payday handed out to winners in the Missouri Lottery during the month of October.

Sharon Parsons and Zelda Keith both had $1,000 winning Scratcher tickets according to the Missouri Lottery.

Big winners for the month were from Leawood, KS, who hit the $2.6 million Lotto jackpot.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Rural Fire Department recently received a check for $3,000 as part of the Rural Community Fire Protection (RCFP) program that is administered by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The fire department received the check as part of a 50-50 cost share program from MDC that helps provide money to rural fire departments in communities of less than 10,000 population. The money is earmarked to provide assistance in purchasing equipment and training assistance in the battling of wildfires.

30 YEARS AGO

A 1974 Chevrolet pickup, belonging to Bill Herring, Memphis, was stolen from the MFA Service Station, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was recovered in Schuyler County, one mile south of Queen City, parked in a driveway. The vehicle was out of gas, but otherwise, there was no apparent damage.

40 YEARS AGO

Scotland County Memorial Hospital received a letter from the Board of Trustees of the American Osteopathic Association on November 17, 1977, stating that the hospital had received a one year Accreditation, as a result of a survey made by Dr. Erle Moore and Administrator Lupfer, September 14th and 15th.

During a survey of a hospital, all safety measures, sanitation, patient care, medical records, by-laws of Hospital Board and Medical Staff, and doctor’s methods of treatment of patients meet a very close scrutiny by experts in each field. A hospital must meet or exceed some very stringent standards to receive accreditation.

50 YEARS AGO

The second grade classes have recently completed a unit in Social Studies in which banking was studied. A trip to the Farmers and Merchants Bank and the Bank of Memphis was taken to give the children a better understanding of the banking process.

The bank officials took the children on a tour of the bank, including the vault, and the teller’s offices. The check and stamp machines were demonstrated and explained to the students.

60 YEARS AGO

M. Tillatson, owner of the Gorin Telephone Exchange, got a glimpse of the Russian satellite, Sputnik, as it passed in the direction of the evening star-in the southwest-at 5:19 p.m. Thursday of last week.

Mr. Tillatson reports at first he thought it to be a plane, but instants later, he knew it to be Sputnik by its terrific rate of speed. It was bright and somewhat larger than the star in appearance and was visible for about a minute.

70 YEARS AGO

Probably the biggest free show ever staged in Memphis in so short a time, was the landing of the helicopter on the southeast corner of the square Tuesday afternoon at 3:45. It was a successful landing, witnessed by a large crowd of people. After a few minutes stop, the helicopter rose and sailed off to the south in a beautiful flight. It was the first time one of the new “vehicles” was ever seen in Scotland County.

Santa Claus appeared and did his stunt on the square, and all the children were happy.