FIVE YEARS AGO

The Iowa Motor Truck Association recently named Jed Hinds a 2012 Iowa Motor Truck Association Outstanding Professional Driver. As a professional truck driver, Jed has consistently demonstrated commitment and dedication to excellence, which is displayed by an outstanding driving record, years of service and professional attitude. Through this annual contest, professional drivers are recognized for their commitment to the profession by maintaining high standards that enable them to have records that are above average. The professional truck driver is the foundation of the trucking industry and this program specifically recognizes the men and women who are behind the wheel of a truck each and every day.

TEN YEARS AGO

Mention a tick bite and most people are worried about Lyme disease. But one Scotland County family found out there can be worse, after a canine friend was struck by a much rarer disease courtesy of one of the nasty little parasites.

Rocky-Mountain Spotted Fever is not unheard of, but most Missourians are far more familiar with the sister malady, Lyme Disease.

The DHSS report warns individuals to beware of symptoms: acute onset of fever, headache, myalgia, and malaise. Nausea, and vomiting may be present in some cases. Severe manifestations of the disease may include prolonged fever, renal failure, adult respiratory distress syndrome, seizures, and/or coma. An estimated 2-3% of ehrlichiosis patients die from the infection.

20 YEARS AGO

Last week’s arrest of a Brashear man in the shooting of his wife was followed by a report of the discovery of the weapon allegedly used in the attack.

According to a report from the Missouri State Water Patrol, a small caliber revolver was located in a farm pond near Brashear. The weapon was allegedly used in the shooting of Debbie Schempp of Brashear. Her husband, Jimmie K. Schempp, 43, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. October 24th in Columbia. He was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

30 YEARS AGO

The SCR-1 School has proudly taken possession of a new satellite dish provided to the district by Tri-County Electric Cooperative of Lancaster. The satellite dish is now fully equipped and operational. The equipment was installed at no charge to the district by Tri-County Electric Cooperative and Satellites Unlimited of Memphis, owned and operated by John and Dee Eggleston.

The equipped dish will be used to receive educational programs previously unavailable to the students of the district.

40 YEARS AGO

Airman Steven P. Bradley, a recent graduate of the Air Force’s Technical Training Center at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, TX and a 1974 graduate of Scotland County High School, has returned home to assist his recruiter under the Recruiter Helper Program.

Recruiter Helper enables selected first term airman the opportunity of returning to their hometowns for temporary periods of time to discuss Air Force opportunities with potential enlistees.

50 YEARS AGO

Vandals were busy Tuesday night, Halloween. Reports of damage noted so far were that they knocked down a door at the courthouse, placed a goat on the courthouse lawn, scattered oil cans and tires at Morgan Oil, knocked down stop and street signs, burned hay on fire at Moore’s Stockyards, and tore up picnic tables at the Legion Park.

A car belonging to Jeff Morrow, parked behind the high school at the ball game, had the air let out of two rear tires and broke the radio aerial.

60 YEARS AGO

A Masquerade dance, sponsored by the P.T.A., was held last Thursday night, October 31st. Some pretty weird characters showed up and the judges found it hard to decide which costumes were best.

First prize for individual costume went to “The Little Witch”, who turned out to be Linda Adams.

The best couples costume prize went to the “Two Black Cats”, Hila and Carol Lynn Hartman.

Everyone enjoyed the square and round dancing, and refreshments sold by the Junior Class. Those of us who attended would like to thank the musicians, Glen Wiley, Harold Hustead, Willis Morris, Homer Rogers, and Flora Epperson, and also the P.T.A. recreation committee for an enjoyable evening.

70 YEARS AGO

At the regular meeting of the Memphis Lions Club Monday, the proposition of the Christmas party was taken up and arrangements made to solicit funds for the party.

The subject was also discussed regarding an ordinance, which will be submitted to the board of aldermen tonight, governing the sale of milk in the city limits. The ordinance to be submitted will require persons selling milk within the city limits to furnish a certificate, showing that cows have been treated for Bang’s disease.

It was also suggested that efforts be made to get the city to extend a water main and sewage line on North Clay Street to accommodate the new factory being operated by the Phillips brothers.