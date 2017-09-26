FIVE YEARS AGO

Just three days into the voting in U.S. Cellular’s Calling All Communities campaign, more than 250 schools had jumped into the race to win a share of $1 million in the company’s fourth annual campaign to support education.

On September 18th, the carrier released the first list of the 100 schools leading the pack, and the race looks like it’s going to be a good one. U.S. Cellular’s commitment to education is just one of the ways it goes above and beyond other wireless carriers.

As of September 24th, the Scotland County R-1 School District, listed as Scotland County R-1 Elementary in the contest, sits in 45th place.

TEN YEARS AGO

In an effort to raise funds to promote the activities of the Memphis FFA Chapter, the Memphis FFA Alumni is holding a silent auction on a limited edition print entitled “Love of Country”, by Artist Harold Anderson. The print is numbered and carries with it a letter of authenticity.

The museum quality reproduction is part of the National FFA’s Calendar Art Collection that graced FFA calendars from the 1950’s through the mid 80’s. Created by leading illustrators and artists of the day, the paintings commissioned for FFA calendars have been individually reproduced from the original works of art by the same process used by leading museums.

20 YEARS AGO

Clinton Cottrell, son of Bill and Cindy Cottrell, of rural Memphis, and member of the Missouri Mischiefs 4-H Club, exhibited eight head of Suffolk sheep in the 4-H division of the 1997 Missouri State fair. During the show Cottrell exhibited the Champion Suffolk Senior Ram and the Champion Suffolk Senior Ewe. The Suffolk drive is one of the most competitive shows in the Sheep barn at the State Fair.

Cottrell exhibited two senior ram lambs. Besides the Champion, he also exhibited the Reserve Champion Senior Suffolk ram. Both received gold ratings.

30 YEARS AGO

Three new secretaries joined the staff of the Scotland County R-1 Schools this year. Marjorie Garringer and Kate Walker are filling the positions at the High School and Ann Waters is secretary at the East Elementary School.

40 YEARS AGO

Scotland County will participate in a statewide test of the civil defense warning system on October 4, according to an announcement made by Junior Snodgrass today.

The outdoor sirens will be sounded. In an actual attack, a 3 to 5 minute wavering tone means people should go immediately to the nearest public fallout shelter or take cover in the best protected location in their home or place of work. People would also be encouraged to turn on their radios and listen for essential emergency information. During this exercise, however, the public is not expected to take any action.

50 YEARS AGO

Natural gas service was to become available to residents of Kahoka, MO on Monday, September 25th, according to Gerald Pelzer, manager of Great River Gas Company.

Nearly 3,500 customers in 17 northeast Missouri communities have signed up for Great River service, Pelzer said, with new applications arriving daily at the company’s Canton headquarters.

Kahoka will become the eleventh community to receive gas service. Memphis, Arbela, Granger, Luray, Medill and Ashton are to be turned on shortly.

60 YEARS AGO

Judging time is almost here again for the more than 150 communities taking part in the 1957 Planned Progress Program. The University of Missouri’s Department of rural Sociology, headed by Charles E. Lively, will judge the reports of progress again this year.

All of the communities participating in the program will be visited by some member of the University’s rural sociology staff. The visits, which are scheduled to start the latter part of September, will be finished before December 5, which is the date on which reports of community progress will be submitted to the sponsoring electric company.

70 YEARS AGO

Monday, a number of friends and neighbors went in and cut corn for Letus McCabe of near Rutledge, who is in an Ottumwa hospital with pneumonia. They got a nice lot of work done and at the noon hour, all went to the Fred Tripp home where the ladies had prepared and served a bountiful cafeteria dinner.