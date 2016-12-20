FIVE YEARS AGO

The 2011 Scotland County Adopt-a-Child Santa’s Helper program has once again come to a close. This year, the program was able to help 28 families within Scotland County, which consisted of 61 children.

The actual Santa’s helpers do a little bit of everything – from picking up the sign-up sheets, filling out the Wish List cards and placing them on the tree, picking up the gifts once purchased, sorting the gifts by family, making a list of items needed, shopping for those items, bagging up each child’s gifts and then bagging them by family.

The Memphis/Scotland County Fire Station was the distribution center, with Santa’s Helpers using the community room to pass out the gifts.

TEN YEARS AGO

New Year’s Day 2007 will ring in a change for the Memphis Police Department. The city’s law enforcement agency will be under new leadership for the first time since 2002.

At a special meeting December 18th, the Memphis City Council appointed officer John Myers as the interim City Marshal, effective January 1, 2007.

Myers will fill the vacancy until the April 3, 2007 election when city voters will have the opportunity to elect a marshal to complete the final three years of the current four-year term.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Commission will officially dedicate the recently completed elevator addition at the Scotland County Courthouse December 19 at 2:00 p.m. The dedication ceremony will be held on the north side of the courthouse at the site of the new elevator and the public is invited to attend.

The elevator project was designed and inspected by Bryan & Associates, Inc., of Jefferson City. The project contractor was Sparks Construction of Kirksville. Work began on the elevator addition in March with completion early in December.

The elevator project was deemed necessary to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act to allow complete access to the public offices on the second and third floors of the courthouse.

30 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Varsity boys rolled to an 8-0 record Friday night as they defeated Knox County 64-55.

David Smith led the Tigers with 25 points and seven rebounds, followed by Jim Campbell with 18 points, seven rebounds, six steals, and four assists. Brian Gordy added 14 points with six rebounds. Other stats: Brian Mallett, seven rebounds, one steal, and seven blocked shots; Brian Boyer, three points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals; Randy Wheeler, two points, three rebounds; Barry Stott, one rebound; and Jerod Blessing, two points.

The Tigers definitely showed their strength in the second half of the game, coming from a see-saw first half with the Knox County Eagles in the lead a greater part of the half.

40 YEARS AGO

Cubs of Pack ’97 spent Monday evening, December 13 entertaining some of the town residents with Christmas Carols.

The cubs met at the Presbyterian Church, made a circle of about three blocks and then went to the Scotland County Nursing Home to entertain the residents.

Accompanying the Cubs were Cubmaster Charlie Cummings, Mrs. Glenna McVeigh, Mrs. Estelyne Louder, Mrs. Ella Rossiter, Mrs. Twila Stevenson and Mr. and Mrs. Dean Childress.

After the evening of singing, the Cubs went to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Cummings for a chili supper.

50 YEARS AGO

The Downing Christian Church will portray the Nativity, live on Christmas Eve from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Nativity will appear at the west edge of Downing on a vacant lot on Highway 136. Also at the church, the Lord’s Supper will be observed.

In case of inclement weather the Nativity will be held in the Church.

60 YEARS AGO

Superintendent Richard Caster announced this week that the Memphis High School has been selected by the University of Missouri, as a student teaching center for vocational agriculture. Memphis High School was recommended by Dr. George F. Elstrom, who directs the program of teacher training in Agriculture Education; and approved by Dr. L.G. Townsend, Dean College of Education, University of Missouri. Three students from the University of Missouri College of Agriculture will spend about six weeks each at Memphis and will do student teaching under the supervision of Elmer Boeckman, Vocational Agriculture Teacher and Superintendent Caster. Memphis High School is one of eight high schools in the state to be selected as a student teaching center.

70 YEARS AGO

The city council has employed R. L. Morris as an extra night watchman. Mr. Morris began working Saturday night, and works the latter part of the night and continues on duty until 7:00 a.m. Clyde Evans, the regular night watchman, works the fore part of the night until 4:00 a.m.

With two night watchmen, it ought to be hard for robbers to get away with robbing Memphis places of business.