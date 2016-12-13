FIVE YEARS AGO

Less than one week after U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill called for a five-month delay in postal facility closures, the U.S. Postal Service agreed to put any potential closures on hold until May 15 to allow time to implement cost-saving reforms.

Rutledge officials have learned this reprieve will include the small town’s post office, which was among those scheduled for closure.

A bipartisan amendment to the 21st Century Postal Service Act supported by McCaskill and approved by a Senate panel last month would require the Postal Service to present communities with several alternative options to closing a post office, such as shortening hours of operation or relocating post offices. Most importantly, the measure would also require the Postal Service to consider these options for any post office closing made before the bill becomes law.

TEN YEARS AGO

A frozen sprinkler head was the culprit behind some tense moments at Scotland County Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 8th.

The fire protection device, located near the entrance to the new women’s center at SCMH, apparently had frozen and ultimately released at approximately 2:00 p.m., pumping water throughout the vestibule and entrance way to the center and also triggering the facility’s fire alarms.

At the same time, the odor of what was believed to be natural gas, was reported in the same area, causing maintenance crews at the hospital to notify the Scotland County Fire Department of a possible gas leak and to begin the evacuation of the hospital.

Emergency workers responded to the scene and assisted the hospital staff in determining the cause of the accident. The odor was believed to have come from the stagnant water that had been in the sprinkler line since the units had initially been charged earlier this year.

Fire and law enforcement officers were on the scene for approximately 15 minutes before the evacuation was canceled and the hospital returned to normal.

20 YEARS AGO

The Memphis Police Department is on the move following a special open meeting held by the Memphis City Council December 10 at Memphis City Hall.

Paperwork was completed at the meeting contracting the use of the south half of the former Masonic Lodge for use as office space for the MPD according to city representatives.

The site is located just south of the What’s It Shop on Market Street on the Memphis square. The office space consists of approximately 24,000 square feet, a substantial increase from the former police station which had been located on the second floor of City Hall. Limited access and the lack of handicapped accessibility forced the city to consider moving the department to a more accessible area.

30 YEARS AGO

All available seats and chairs were filled and people lined the walls of the United Methodist Church Sunday afternoon to enjoy the approximate 48 voice Community Choir. The concert, “A Family Christmas Card” was under the direction of Dr. Harlo Donelson, with Ann Luther at the piano. Featured solos and duets included LaNita Partin, Rick Fischer, Rev. Bruce Jeffries, Karen Miller, Rev. Jim Campbell, Becky Campbell, Arlise Johnson, Alisa Forrester, and Lori Fulk. Narration was by Buel Shaw.

Also included in the Christmas concert was a youth choir under the direction of Lori Fulk.

40 YEARS AGO

On December 8, 1976, at 2:00 p.m. a group of the Scotland County Licensed Practical Nurses met at the Scotland County Memorial Hospital to organize a Sub-Chapter. A business meeting followed.

Appointments made: Chairman, Leon Buford, Secretary, Donna McCain, Treasurer, Gay Frazier.

All L.P.N.’s in the Scotland County Area are welcome to attend these meetings and become a member. The group will be meeting every 3rd Monday at the Scotland County Memorial Hospital at 7:30 p.m.

50 YEARS AGO

Private Leland A. Hyde, 19, son of Mrs. Nellie B. Hyde, Route 2, Memphis, MO, completed eight weeks of advanced artillery training on December 8 at the Army Artillery and Missile School, Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.

He was trained as a cannoneer in field artillery.

His training included maintenance and firing of artillery guns, howitzers and heavy machineguns. Instruction was also given in ammunition handling and communications.

During his last week of training, he participated in day and night firing exercises.

60 YEARS AGO

Candidates for King of the Kitchen Warmin’ have been selected this week at Memphis High School. The Kitchen Warmin’, an annual event, is held by the home economics department under the leadership of Miss Yvonne Perkinson.

Each class has selected a king candidate to be crowned on the night of the Kitchen Warmin’, December 21. Freshman candidate is Dickie Webber; Sophomore, Max McGown; Junior, Harvey Harrington; and Senior, Dennis Small.

The Memphis F.H.A. Chapter sponsors the event and the chapter mothers are, Mrs. Leo Darr, Mrs. Tom Prather and Mrs. Leland Davis, who will be guests for the evening.

70 YEARS AGO

Member of the Memphis Eagle Lodge are planning to make people happy this Christmas.

The lodge will have a Christmas parcel for every shut-in person in the county and for all children under 12 years of age.

Parcels will be delivered to the shut-ins and all children under 12 are requested to call the Eagle building in Memphis for their parcel on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21, between 3 and 4 o’clock.

Anyone knowing of a shut-in, is requested to give this information to those in charge at the Eagle Lodge building so no one will be missed.