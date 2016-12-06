FIVE YEARS AGO

After pursuing a number of options for the future expansion of the Memphis Cemetery, the city council on December 1st, approved a contract to purchase 20 acres of ground adjacent to the site.

The board of aldermen voted 4-0 to enter a contract with Davis and Melinda Burrus to purchase 20 acres that connect to the southwest corner of the current cemetery grounds. The contract price of $100,000 will be paid with existing cemetery maintenance funds.

A gracious gift to the community from the Baker family has left a perpetual maintenance fund for the cemetery. Interest from this fund is earmarked for maintenance at the facility as well as for upkeep and expansion of the grounds.

With a projected maximum 800-900 burial sites available per acre, the purchase should secure the cemetery’s needs for many decades.

TEN YEARS AGO

While the region got its first real snowstorm of the season the evening of November 30th and morning of December 1st, Scotland County was spared the brunt of the weather system that hit the Midwest leaving snow and ice across a wide swatch in Missouri and Illinois.

Columbia was the center of the snow, with as much as 15 inches falling in the state’s midsection. The weather bogged down Interstate 70 and actually forced the Missouri Department of Transportation to close down the major highway system in three central Missouri counties on Friday as accidents, stranded vehicles, and the mounds of snow were removed.

Scotland County was on the north edge of the storms, with the region reporting a wide variety of precipitation. The City of Memphis reported anywhere from two to four inches of snow while the Downing area as well as north of Memphis had less snow. Residents in Gorin and Rutledge reported approximately double the amount of snow in Memphis, forcing the Scotland County R-1 School District to cancel classes on Friday, December 1st.

20 YEARS AGO

Danette and Denis Clatt are learning that the Christmas season can be a busy time at a flower shop. The couple recently opened Countryside Flowers on Highway 136 in Memphis and have been busily filling holiday orders.

Countryside Flowers officially opened December 2 offering a wide variety of flowers and silk arrangements as well as plants, stuffed animals and balloons. Christmas arrangements and Poinsettias are also available.

The Clatt’s purchased the former Springhouse building in November and spent the month before the grand opening refurbishing some of the facilities including installation of a new heating system, a new flower cooler, and new carpeting.

In addition to the flower shop and future deli, the Countryside Flowers building also houses Barb’s Family Hair Care.

30 YEARS AGO

Farm Counseling Services, Inc. of Memphis received confirmation December 5 from Paul Schlaubach, Council Director of the United Methodist Eastern Conference, St. Louis, they will be receiving potatoes as a result of “The Potato Project” Thursday, December 18, at 10 a.m.

“The Potato Project” is organized by the society of St. Andrew, an inter faith organization located in Virginia. The group organized “The Potato Project” to distribute excess potatoes donated by Wisconsin growers.

There are no income guidelines, the potatoes will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. There will be 40,000 lbs., a semi-tractor trailer load of various size bags. They will be distributed from the Puria Feed building formerly “Richardson Feeds” located on the north edge of Memphis, just off highway 15. Distribution of the potatoes need to be made as quickly as possible due to unpredictable weather changes.

Donations are accepted, however, no one is turned away. Any possible changes due to weather conditions or unforeseen complications will be announced.

40 YEARS AGO

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports investigation of an accident occurring on Route A in Scotland County at 12:55 p.m. Monday, December 6th.

A milk truck, driven south by John Barnes, 24, of Memphis, was reportedly crowded of the road and as the driver attempted to return, he lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The driver received a bruised hand and was to seek treatment later.

There was extensive damage to the truck and the milk and dairy supplies were ruined.

50 YEARS AGO

In case you haven’t noticed, the Christmas lights on the square have been turned on. The square is tastefully decorated with lights running around the edges and also to the corners of the courthouse.

Being held this year is an outline of lights on the tops of the stores around the square. The work has been completed installing these lights and they will be turned on as soon as the city connections have been made.

It is worth your while to make a trip to town to see these beautiful decorations which look better each year.

60 YEARS AGO

Most folks say that necessity is the mother of invention.

Henry Adams, local postmaster, must surely be an ardent believer in the old saying.

In order to alleviate the usual Christmas card bottleneck, Postmaster Adams constructed a frame large enough to accommodate two mail sacks.

In one mail sack patrons were requested to place local letters and in the other letters to be mailed out of town. By placing a few barn door hooks at strategic points on the top of the frame the sacks were held invitingly open to receive mail.

By using this method the congestion at the windows was relieved to a great extent and the speed with which the mail was dispatched was increased.

We asked Postmaster Adams if the idea was original, and his only comment was that he had never seen one like it before.

It is a good idea anyhow and patrons are using it. The only drawback according to Adams is that there is insufficient room for a sign large enough to explain fully to everyone the intent of the two lobby mail sacks. Every once in a while, someone asks what the sacks are for.

70 YEARS AGO

R.G. Harris purchased the Stine building on South Market Street from Mrs. C. C. Ingram of Columbia, MO, Saturday morning.

The building at the present time is occupied by the James Montgomery garage, W.E. Hariott, tire recapping service, and James Kitts, produce.

After extensive repairs and changes are made in the building, the Chevrolet sales and services will be moved to the Stine building and the Buick sales and Case implement business will be continued in the present location of the Harris Motor Company on South Main Street.

This is the first change of location of Chevrolet sales since the agency for the Chevrolet was taken by Morris Brothers over 30 years ago. Chevrolets have been sold in this building continuously since that time.

G. Harris recently purchased a lot on Grand Avenue and expected to build a new building at that location. However, building materials have not been available and the erection of the building could not be completed for some time to come. Mr. Harris states that he expects to continue with his building plans later on.