FIVE YEARS AGO

Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO, successfully opened its doors to the first Emergency Room patient in the new Emergency Department just after 7 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, November 29, 2011. The Hospital has been under construction, and remains under construction, since the summer of 2010. As part of President Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, Scotland County Hospital received $9 million dollars in low interest loans and a $1 million dollar grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for expansion and renovation of their critical access hospital in Northeast Missouri.

TEN YEARS AGO

The hills near Bible Grove were alight Tuesday evening and it wasn’t an early holiday display. Embers from a four-day old brush pile burn had rekindled and ignited a brush fire that spread across an estimated 100 acres of CRP fields on the Bill and Dave McRoberts farms west of Highway 136 in Scotland County.

The fire department was dispatched to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on November 21st with a dozen volunteer firemen answering the call. A total of five fire trucks were used at the scene to battle the blaze that took approximately 90 minutes to extinguish.

20 YEARS AGO

The new movie rental store, the Corner video, will combine family business with family entertainment. The family owned and operated store was opened November 28 on the southwest corner of the Memphis square by Terry and Patty Simerl and their sons Mike and Scott.

Terry said the family took possession of the building (formerly the Missourianna and Sherry’s Tea Room) November 1 and had been hard at work remodeling the interior to serve as a video store. In addition to movie rentals the store will also feature a video arcade in the rear of the building. Kids will be able to choose between video games, foosball and pool while also having several booths where they can enjoy chips and soda while at the arcade.

30 YEARS AGO

Country Market, located at 103 South Washington (former Fry Feed Store), will be holding Open House Sunday, December 7th, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Country Market is a new Craft and Produce Co-Op business owned by Galen and Cindy Conkright. The business opened on November 24th. It features a variety of crafts; baked items; bulk candy; sorghum and honey; wood items; Norwegian Rosemaling; and other miscellaneous items.

There are approximately 15 exhibitors which occupy the various booths in the business.

Bake sales will be held each Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Country Market’s slogan is “Come Spend Some Time With Us and Soak Up Some Country Air.”

Galen and Cindy Conkright operate Conkright Floral Service; T-Shirt Shop and Cindy is a teacher at Scotland County R-1. They are quite active in community affairs, including the Community Betterment project.

40 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County R-1 Schools were closed Monday because of a furnace malfunction causing problems on secondary heaters in the high school building.

According to Superintendent Larry Crim, a heater motor burned out and one was flown in Sunday to replace it. Meantime, however, the secondary heaters were frozen.

Heat was restored Monday in the school except for the gym area. Crim said heat in the rest of the building is helping to heat that area he said.

Some work remains to be done on the heaters in the gym area it was reported.

50 YEARS AGO

Mrs. Guy Gardine of Memphis has constructed a unique Christmas sign which is on display over the soda counter at Gardine’s Drug store in Memphis on the south side of the square.

The sign is an estimated three feet by one foot in size and has a background of green velveteen fringed by white. In the center part of the sign is the word “Noel” spelled out in vari-colored lights which are placed to outline the word.

The word is also spelled out with various items of jewelry such as beads and brooches which have been fixed to the green background.

Quite an intricate job of wiring was necessary to place the small colored bulbs in the proper place in the word “Noel”.

It is one of the most attractive signs proclaiming the season that you’ll see anywhere and the next time you’re in town and happen by the store, they’ll be glad to have you drop in and view this unusual display.

60 YEARS AGO

Five members of the Memphis High School Band participated in the North Eastern Iowa Band Clinic which met in Ottumwa, Friday afternoon.

They were accompanied by Mr. Blackman. Making the trip were: Mary Margaret Henderson, Crystal Watson, Patty Hudnall, Bill Harvey and John Courtney.

Two bands were formed by students from high schools through the tri-state area, then they played new musical publications from which the directors will select concert material.

70 YEARS AGO

At the last public fair grounds meeting, the following committee was appointed to select school district solicitors for the purpose of selling shares of stock: Josee R. Powell, R.G. Harris, T.C. Smith, Chas. D. Miller and Vernon Winkler.

Three solicitors were selected in each school district and have been sent letters regarding the selling of shares. In order to determine the progress being made, a meeting of all solicitors is scheduled for Saturday night, December 7, at 8 p.m. in the circuit court room in Memphis.