FIVE YEARS AGO

Former Scotland County resident Denise Howard’s art career is continuing to climb. Her portrait of Elena Myers, a 17-year-old motorcycle racer and the first female to win an AMA Supersport race, is featured in “Amazing Pencil Portraits 3”. The book is published by Platte Productions Publishing and is available via 222.Blurb.com and (soon) Amazon.com.

Denise said it must be due to “good karma” because upon completing the portrait she presented it to Elena and her family as an “appreciative fan’s gift”. “Elena is an amazing young woman—faster than most men on a motorcycle, yet down-to-earth, genuinely nice and naturally beautiful. Race pictures are a dime a dozen, so I wanted to capture her just being herself. My reference photo was taken in the paddock at Infineon Raceway during an AMA race weekend while she was signing posters.”

TEN YEARS AGO

In an effort to revive what has become an embattled planning and zoning system the Memphis City Council appointed Alderman Brian Brush as the city’s new zoning administrator.

The move was made in an effort to expedite the building permit process. Brush will be able to review building permits and respond to the applicants within two or three days. Previously applicants had been forced to wait until the monthly meeting of the city council to receive approval of building permits.

The move also was made necessary after the city’s planning and zoning committee voted at its November 1st meeting to disband.

Committee members have voiced concerns about the planning and zoning process and had expressed frustration with the lack of enforcement.

City attorney David Peppard stated that no violations have ever been turned over to him by the committee for prosecution.

As zoning administrator, Brush will work with Peppard to ensure the city’s planning and zoning rules are adhered to by all citizens.

20 YEARS AGO

Sonya See, R.N., at Grim-Smith Hospital, Kirksville, has recently been named Employee of the Month.

Sonya joined the OB Department of Grim-Smith Hospital in 1994, after receiving her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Central Missouri State University.

Originally from Memphis, Sonya now lives in Kirksville with her husband, Patrick.

She is a daughter of Lois Courtney and the late Steve Courtney of Memphis.

30 YEARS AGO

Martin Small, producer for BBC TV (British Broadcasting Corporation), London, England, and his camera crew are in Scotland County this week filming a documentary on the “American Farm Crisis”.

Small stated BBC was looking for a place where the affects of the farm crisis could be seen and was referred to north Missouri by the London Embassy, and to Scotland County by the American Agriculture Movement Association.

The film crew began Monday by filming interviews with farmers, bankers, farm suppliers, community leaders, church leaders, and school officials. They will also do some filming with the USDA in Washington, D.C. before they return to London.

40 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Senior Citizens met for their regular carry-in dinner November 17, 1976, with nearly 90 Senior Citizens and three staff members present.

The meeting was called to order by Mary Peukart. A lovely turkey dinner was served. The group really appreciated Cecil Smith, Jennie Lancaster and Jewel Cook preparing the turkeys for the dinner. Charlie Miller asked the Blessing before the lovely meal was served.

After the dishes were cleared away and washed the afternoon was spent in visiting and playing cards.

50 YEARS AGO

Knitting classes will continue on Tuesday nights at the University Extension Center with Mrs. Clifford Padgett in charge of instruction. The classes are open to both beginners and advanced students with a fee of $1 per session or $4 for the series of four lessons.

The lessons are two hours in length, beginning at 7:30.

Anyone who wishes to teach knitting classes is invited to discuss it with either Mrs. Padgett or Mrs. Molyneaux. Classes will be held in January if an instructor can be obtained.

60 YEARS AGO

The Youngsters on the 1956 Christmas Seal have good reason to be joyful for their futures are more promising than were ours. You help assure a future free from tuberculosis when you buy Christmas Seals.

When you use Christmas Seals you identify yourself with other public spirited citizens interested in protecting the health of our country.

Yes, by using Seals you have become a partner in a life saving drama that is enacted daily. You can be proud that our children are learning about good health. Through X-rays, research, education and cooperative programs lives are being protected from tuberculosis.

On your Christmas mail the Seals tell how you are helping others to a healthier, happier life…You have a part in the successful fight against tuberculosis.

It takes only a moment to write a check or slip some money into an envelope, but that brief moment may save a life.

70 YEARS AGO

R.V. Redding has been ill at his home near Bible Grove the past ten days. Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20, friends and neighbors met at his home and gathered his corn.

Those helping were R. D. Bradley, Roy Bullock, Homer Schell, Forest McVey, Leo Arnold, Pearl Stivers, Joe Forrester, David Gutman, Vern Wilson, Okla Mathes, Lloyd Riney, Ernest Riney, Elmer Wright and Melvin Howe.

Mr. and Mrs. Redding deeply appreciate this act of kindness in a time of need.