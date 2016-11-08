FIVE YEARS AGO

Jauflione Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, hosted its annual reception to honor veterans on Friday, November 4, 2011 at the Presbyterian Church in Memphis. Chaplain Grace Brown assisted at the guest book.

Veterans and guests were welcomed by Regent Susan Miller. She thanked all the veterans for their service. She spoke briefly about two of her sons who served with the U.S. Marines in Iraq, with one of them being badly wounded in action.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag was repeated by all. Coffee, punch and cookies were served from a table beautifully decorated in red, white, and blue. The other tables were also decorated in a patriotic theme. Military momentoes and pictures of veterans were on display.

TEN YEARS AGO

The Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) is a USDA program administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). EQIP offers cost-share and incentive money for landowners willing to apply a number of conservation management practices. The current application-ranking period for 2007 EQIP funding runs until November 17, 2006.

Eligible practices that might benefit a Confined Animal Feeding Operation include: Composting Facility, Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plan, Manure Transfer Equipment, Waste Storage Facility, and Windbreak/Shelter Belt Establishment. Eligible pasture and hay land practices include: Brush Management, Interior Fencing, Pasture and Hay Land Planting, Waterlines and Tanks, Use Exclusion, and Prescribed Grazing. Eligible cropland practices include: Agrochemical Mixing Facility, Nutrient Management, Pest Management and Terraces. Eligible forestry and wildlife practices include: Field Borders, Forest Stand Improvement, Prescribed Burning, Tree and Shrub Planting, Upland Wildlife Habitat Management, and Wetland Wildlife Habitat Management.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Tigers will open the state sectional 1A football play-offs Wednesday, November 13 with the kick off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers earned the bid with a perfect 2-0 district season with wins over Knox County and North Shelby. SCR-1 finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and a 5-2 Tri-Rivers Conference record which tied the Tigers for second in the conference.

30 YEARS AGO

A proclamation honoring the 1986 Scotland County Tiger Football Team, Coaches and Managers was approved by the Memphis City Council during their regular monthly meeting, November 6th. The proclamation declares Wednesday, November 12th as “Big Blue Day in Memphis”.

40 YEARS AGO

Deanna Donaldson, Tracy Malone, Jan Rood and Anita Lister are the Queen candidates for this year’s FHA Rose Dance. The all-school dance will be held on November 24. The band, “Survival”, will provide music for the dance.

Donna is a freshman and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bud Donaldson of Downing. Sophomore candidate, Tracy Malone, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Malone, Memphis. Jan Rood, the junior candidate, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Rood, Memphis. Mr. and Mrs. Glen Lister are Anita’s parents. She is the senior candidate for queen.

The FHA members will select the Queen by secret ballot and she will be crowned during the dance.

50 YEARS AGO

Attention is called to the ad running this week announcing the giving away of 25 free turkeys on Friday, November 25, on the south side of the square in Memphis. Drawings will be held at 10:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by the Memphis Business and Professional Association and registration may be made in the Memphis stores on Monday, November 21, Tuesday, November 22, Wednesday, November 23, and Friday, November 25.

Those registering must be 16 years of age or older and those who are drawn as winners must be present in order to receive the prize.

60 YEARS AGO

Fourteen families, making 45 present, of the White Good Will 4-H Club, held their Halloween party and square dance at the Art Hall Friday night. Madam Fortuna, the fortune teller, told their fortunes. After games and bobbing for apples, the group danced for an hour. Refreshments of sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and cider were served.

Several came masked and Miss Alice Tague won the prize for the person unknown, John Griffith the tackiest, and a Simerl twin, the best.

Everyone departed before midnight so as not to meet any more ghosts or goblins on the way home.

70 YEARS AGO

Jamie Riebel, Memphis vocational agriculture student, recently purchased three registered Shorthorns at the Ed-Ru Shorthorn farm sale at Wayland.

The animals secured include: Orange Linda 2097354, roan, calved April 9, 1941.

Orange Queen 3rd 1801978, roan, calved June 22, 1934. This cow was considered by her owner as his best producing cow and was used in the Miller herd prior to his purchasing her. She now has a nice roan heifer calf.

Jamie plans to establish a purebred herd of Shorthorn cattle.

In addition to the beef project, he has registered Shropshire sheep and is feeding baby beef.