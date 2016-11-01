FIVE YEARS AGO

After going weeks without any emergency calls, the silence was broken for Scotland County Fire Department on Saturday afternoon as a pair of emergency calls were received simultaneously at the dispatch center.

A garage fire was reported on property owned by Mary Morgan, located on Route C, west of the Brock Station. The call was received at 3:01 p.m.

Minutes later a second call was received, reporting a grass fire on the Snodgrass property on Highway 136 west of Memphis.

One truck and three firemen responded to the grass fire, while the brunt of the department was dispatched to the structure fire north of town.

The grass fire was quickly brought under control by the firemen.

The blaze on the Morgan property destroyed the outbuilding and caused extensive smoke and fire damage to the adjoining mobile home, which was unoccupied.

The fire department was called back to the scene at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday morning, after the blaze rekindled. The mobile home was totally destroyed.

TEN YEARS AGO

A phone tip has put the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department hot on the trail of the thief or the thieves that struck at the Timber Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday, October 22nd.

According to Deputy Brian Whitney, an individual or individuals stole an undisclosed amount of fuel from the golf course storage tank sometime during the evening of October 22nd or early morning of October 23rd.

Investigators are asking any motorists that may have noticed suspicious traffic at the golf course, located on Highway 15, just south of Memphis that evening to contact the sheriff’s department at 660-465-2106.

Evidence was collected at the scene and additional information came in the form of a citizen’s tip.

The thief or thieves used a golf cart to haul the stolen fuel in a trashcan from the tank to the parking lot where it was loaded and removed from the crime scene.

20 YEARS AGO

On October 20, one of Northeast Missouri’s well-known entertainers, Lonnie “Lonzo” Erwin, attended the Midwest Country News Avis Awards as a nominee for “Comedian of the Year”. Competition came from as far away as Branson; Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, and Iowa. From this group of performers “Lonzo” was selected as “Comedian of the Year” and received a commemorative plaque.

At the close of the evening’s ceremonies, selection of the very prestigious “Entertainer of the Year” award was made. Out of approximately 12 finalists, Lonnie was selected as “Entertainer of the Year”. This honor will send Lonnie to Nashville to record and entertain on Ernest Tubb’s Midnight Jamboree Show in 1997. Along with this award, Lonnie also received a personalized jacket and trophy.

30 YEARS AGO

A Grumman American Crop Dusting Aircraft plane, piloted by Cecil Schenk, Yarmouth, IA, crashed approximately .4 miles off Highway 136 east of Memphis, at 1:07 p.m., October 30th. According to Troop B Headquarters, Macon, Schenk was headed east toward Granger from the Memphis Airport, when smoke filled the cockpit. Schenk attempted to return to the Memphis Airport, but was forced to make an emergency landing on Route U near the Drive-In Theater. The plane, which was loaded with seeding wheat, over-turned on the right side of the road, receiving moderate damage. The pilot received lacerations to the hands and arms, but was not treated.

40 YEARS AGO

The office of the Scotland County Sheriff reports very little in the way of vandalism anywhere in the county on Halloween Night.

Sheriff Junior Snodgrass reports that the department wishes to express their thanks to the young people and all over the entire county for their cooperation on Halloween.

He also expresses appreciation to the Fire Department for standing by during a part of Halloween night and also to all those who assisted in keeping an eye on things during Sunday night.

Such cooperation makes the job much easier on Halloween.

50 YEARS AGO

On Thursday some 500 men students at the Northeast Missouri State Teachers College staged a protest march against food served at the college, it was reported here Friday.

The march apparently started with about 20 men who were complaining about the food in one of the college’s four cafeterias, and were joined by the other students.

Robert McKinney, assistant to the president of the college, said that some student officers had complained to the administration that the food in one of the cafeterias was not good and there was not enough of it – no second servings.

The men reportedly marched from dormitory to dormitory, beginning about 12:30 a.m. shouting “We want food.” Security officers disbanded the marchers about 20 minutes later. Kirksville police stood by, but they were not needed. The demonstrators dispersed after college officials talked to them.

Dean of Students, Henry M. Boucher, former Memphian, met with the marchers and conferred with them in regard to the complaint. The march was reportedly orderly and there was no damage.

60 YEARS AGO

A crowd estimated by the State Highway Patrol at between 1,600 and 1,800 people attended the dedication ceremonies at the Smith Memorial Roadside Park near Arbela, Sunday, October 28.

The Park itself was filled to capacity with cars and people and cars were parked along the south side of the highway both east and west of the park. During the afternoon a member of the State Highway Patrol assisted with the parking problem which was capably handled by a committee of local citizens.

Musical numbers were given by the Memphis and Gorin Bands and by an instrumental group from Granger High School.

At noon a basket dinner was served spread on a long table with an abundance of food for everyone.

The story was told that the night before the dedication a “lonesome traveler” slept by the fire of one of the ovens and was nowhere to be seen the following morning. However he was seen to have put in his appearance going along the banquet table partaking of the food. Since there was ample food for everyone, no one seemed to mind.

The day was bright and cool and the ladies manning the coffee pots were the busiest ones in the park.

70 YEARS AGO

Funds raised from the sale of Christmas seals are spent primarily for preventive and control measures rather than for actual care of the tuberculosis. The latter is beyond the means of private agencies. If, for example, all the 1945 Christmas seal money raised in the United States–$15,500,000 were spent in caring for the 500,000 persons estimated to have active tuberculosis, the money would cover approximately one week’s care for each patient.

That is why a large proportion of Christmas seal money is spent to educate the individual and the community in the principles of tuberculosis prevention.