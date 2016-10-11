FIVE YEARS AGO

New owners, Kevin and Stacey Martin, kicked off their tenure with the Village Market with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8th.

The event marked a change in ownerships, as Martins purchased the store from previous owners, Leon and Janet Fox, in September.

Martin indicated the store will be a family endeavor, with the couple receiving plenty of support from siblings and their families. That effort came in handy preparing for the big weekend.

Store hours have been expanded, with the doors being open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

TEN YEARS AGO

The most recent, in what Alderman Lucas Remley called a long line of transgressions against city improvements had the city council discussing fines and restitution at the October 5th meeting of the board of aldermen.

Remley noted his disgust when he saw the damage a motorist had done on a freshly resurfaced city street last week. He described the obvious vandalism as a five or 10 foot rut that was cut down to the old road surface, ruining the work done by the street department.

The alderman questioned city attorney David Peppard regarding fines for such acts.

Peppard stated the maximum fine for a municipal violation is $500 but added that prosecution can seek restitution for damages. He noted that a crime in excess of $750 of damage becomes a felony.

City Police Officer John Myers stated the department would actively pursue investigations of property damage. He asked that city employees and citizens make an effort to report such cases of vandalism as soon as they are noticed.

20 YEARS AGO

In a Northeast Missouri Grain Processors press conference held in Jefferson City October 10 the site selection committee announced Excello would be the site for the group’s proposed $25 million dollar Missouri ethanol plant.

Baring had been one of three finalists in the site selection process before losing out to the Macon County site. According to representatives of the group, Excello was chosen because of its location at the crossroads of two four-laned highways, U.S. 63 and U.S. 36 as well as its close proximity to large cattle markets which will utilize the high protein by-products of the plant as livestock feed.

30 YEARS AGO

During Fire Safety Week at the Open Door Day Care Center, Fire Chief Carl Trueblood and two other volunteers brought out the fire engine from the Scotland County Fire Station. The children enjoyed riding the firetruck around our neighborhood and visiting with the volunteer firemen.

40 YEARS AGO

The Becky Thatcher Girl Scout Council held it’s annual Fall Camporee the week-end of October 1st at Camp Oki Tippi, 10 miles south of Hannibal. Troop 83 and Troop 84 from Memphis joined 253 Girl Scouts and leaders from ten communities in a fun and learning week-end.

Saturday morning, classes were held in knot tying, lashing, trail laying and basic compass. In the afternoon Troop 83 won first place in tent pitching and Troop 84 won 2nd place in the possum hunt. Saturday evening featured a campfire and skits from all 19 troops. After church and the award ceremony on Sunday morning the troops headed for home.

50 YEARS AGO

The Fire Department answered to four alarms the past couple of days.

A grass fire was extinguished Monday at the “Joe” Jones farm near Granger.

A grass fire was discovered the same day on the Dr. E. E. Symmonds property and quickly put out.

On Tuesday at the Wallace Matlock home in west Memphis a fire was caused by a defective furnace. Damage was only from the smoke.

Also on Tuesday approximately an acre of a cornfield burned on the Gordon Thompson farm.

60 YEARS AGO

The night of Friday, October 5, was a perfect night for the weird creatures that gathered at the Harold Cole home at Rutledge for the Rutledge Cracker Jacks 4-H Club masquerade party and wiener roast.

After the 27 members and three young guests had gathered in the living room, they voted Linda Glasgow as having the best costume and Charles Gilmer as having the worst costume. After the unmasking, Harold Cole took the group on a hay ride down in the pasture where a wiener roast was enjoyed. The food was provided by the Cole’s.

70 YEARS AGO

A group of more than a hundred men, some colored, working on the Santa Fe tracks south of Gorin, received their pay check Tuesday, according to Deputy Sheriff Clyde Evans, and proceeded to “take” Gorin.

Sheriff S. W. Padget and Deputy Evans were called to Gorin yesterday morning, but they made no arrests, since the men were not disturbing the peace but were wandering around over Gorin having a good time.

Yesterday afternoon two patrolmen and Marshal Tommy Gundy went to Gorin and while there, a complaint was filed against a man named Irvin. He was brought to Memphis and placed in the county jail on a peace disturbance charge.