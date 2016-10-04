FIVE YEARS AGO

The Rev. June M. Cooper, due to health reasons, announced to her congregation on Sunday, August 28, 2011 her retirement as pastor of the Pentecostal Church, 106 S. Adams, Memphis, Missouri. Rev. June Cooper and her late husband, Donald, came to Memphis to open the church in September of 1967 in the former building on Adams Street. In 1970, they began the building of the current church. Many people helped by donating labor, money and supplies. God blessed the congregation through the years and many lives were changed because of this ministry. The congregation and the community have appreciated the many years of service Rev. Cooper and her late husband have given.

An Open House Reception will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Memphis Housing Authority Community Building.

At the announcement of Rev. Cooper’s retirement, Rev. Leon M. Buford, assistant pastor, has been promoted to pastor.

TEN YEARS AGO

Tommy and John Thomas Oaks will be in Memphis October 11th and 12th to entertain and help “open” the Youth Center. These events are open to the community.

Tommy has the distinction to be the first person to graduate from East Tennessee State University with a Master’s degree in Storytelling! He has been preaching over 40 years.

John Thomas, one of his sons, is pursuing a career as a musical theatre composer and lyricist. He has over 16 musicals in which he was involved.

Wednesday, Oct. 11th at 7:00 p.m., they will be at the Youth Center to have an evening of interaction with young people. On Thursday, there will be a presentation of Star Queen at the Memphis Theatre with a “pre-show” Benefit Supper at the Youth Center.

20 YEARS AGO

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, U.S. Representative Harold Vokmer received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident September 30th in Audrain County.

Volkmer, 65, was taken to Audrain County Hospital in Mexico where he was treated and released. The report stated Volkmer apparently fell asleep at the wheel of his 1986 Chrysler while traveling south on Highway 54 just south of Mexico. The car went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

Published reports out of Volkmer’s office stated the congressman had suffered “mostly bumps and bruises”.

30 YEARS AGO

Homecoming “Spirit Week” got underway early Monday morning, as what appeared to be the “sportsman club” began to file into the high school. Designated as “hunting Day”, students and teachers were dressed in plaid shorts, camouflage outfits, boots, hats…all to let everyone know the Scotland County Tigers are “hunting” for a victory on Friday night.

40 YEARS AGO

A rather unusual accident happened Wednesday, September 29 about 4:30 p.m., 4 ½ miles north of Memphis, when an unknown vehicle slowed for approaching traffic while northbound and also forced the slowing of a farm-trailer semi, also northbound n the canal bridge.

Traveling south a Pepsi truck driven by Rollie Conklin stopped because of the traffic and was in turn struck from behind by a grain truck driven by Basil Humphrey.

There was damage to the rear of the Pepsi truck and to the front of the grain truck but no personal injuries.

50 YEARS AGO

Vandals entered the Scotland County R-1 High School building Thursday night and scattered athletic clothing about the halls.

Secretary Mrs. Betty Moore and Custodian Harry Kirchner discovered the entry when they arrived at the building that morning.

Entry was made by a window over a low roof n the Home Ec. Kitchen. The person or persons then went into the hall and took duffel bags containing athletic clothing from the tops of lockers and scattered them through the lower hall.

A check revealed that nothing was missing as a result of the entry. Officers are investigating the break in.

60 YEARS AGO

It may be vacation time for some students since school has been dismissed for a teacher meeting but the Sophomore class of Memphis High School isn’t finding it that way. They have taken on the fund-raising chore of washing cars today, tomorrow, and Saturday at various service stations.

Elsewhere in this issue of The Democrat their ad appears bringing to your attention that they will wash cars at Campbell’s Conoco Station, Don’s Mobil Service, Standard Oil Station, and Morgan’s Skelly station. If your car needs washing, and whose doesn’t these days, either take your car or phone one of these stations and get your car washed for only $1.00.

70 YEARS AGO

The 1946 Scotland County Free Fair is over and now is the time to make plans for a better fair in 1947.

A permanent fairgrounds has been a topic of conversation for some time, but no steps have been taken in that direction. With this objective in mind, the fair board is calling a meeting for Friday night, October 11, at 8:00 p.m. in the Memphis court house, says Vernon Winkler, secretary of the fair.

All county organizations and the county court of Scotland County are invited to send up to five representatives. Topics for discussion will be on obtaining the grounds, financing, building, organizing, etc.