FIVE YEARS AGO

Spectators at the south west boat ramp at Lake Show Me in Memphis saw one of the largest “catches” hauled in at the end of a line, when Dynamite’s Wrecker Service pulled in a wayward jeep and boat trailer that sank in the water early on Saturday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Dept., a 1999 Jeep owned by Jeff Jochimsen of Greentop was submerged approximately 70 feet off the ramp after the vehicle and attached boat trailer slid into the water when the owner was attempting to unload his duck hunting boat.

The accident was reported at 7:03 a.m. to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Jochimsen and his Labrador Retriever were able to escape the vehicle uninjured.

TEN YEARS AGO

A money forfeiture from a local drug bust has helped insure that the Scotland County Sheriff’s Dept. is well armed for future such activity.

Sheriff Wayne Winn reported that his department recently purchased three Bushmaster .223 semi-automatic rifles. With accessories and ammunition, the purchase price was approximately $4,700.

“As law enforcement officers, we are outgunned all the time when we respond to calls,” Winn stated. “This is something we have been looking at for a long time but we never could make it work in our annual budgets.”

Winn noted that his officers were responding to calls of armed suspects simply armed with a handgun, knowing that in a large number of these incidents the assailant was armed at least with a high powered rifle.

“The department carries shotguns in each of its vehicles. The addition of the rifles will insure officers won’t be overmatched when dealing with such incidents,” Winn said.

The funding for the purchase came from forfeiture of cash and property made during a 2003 drug arrest in Scotland County.

The sheriff’s department received 30-percent of the proceeds from the sale of vehicles and ATV’s seized during the arrest as well as a large amount of cash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol received 30-percent of the forfeiture with 20-percent each going to the U.S. Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

These forfeited funds are spent at the discretion of the sheriff and are not controlled by vote of the county commission.

The sheriff’s department still has roughly $7,000 in the special fund and Winn stated he would like to continue to use the money to provide equipment the department could not afford under its annual budget.

20 YEARS AGO

Farming has not lost all its allurement. The Esten and Neta May Holmes farm five miles southwest of Kahoka was sold at auction September 21st. The 227.5 acre farm sold for more than $2,200 per acre according to Miller Auction Service which handled the sale. That means the total price was over half a million dollars.

30 YEARS AGO

What looked like a great harvest season in Scotland County and Northeast Missouri, came to a halt the past couple of weeks as the rain began to fall. Heavy rainfall, storms and flooding have spread over the area, causing considerable damage to crops in Northeast Missouri.

According to the ASCS office in Memphis, one-third of the years normal rainfall has been realized in September. Official amount from September 1 to date is 10.79 inches, however this amount has varied considerable throughout the county. Unofficial reports, in and around the Gorin and Wyaconda area, have been up to 18 inches.

40 YEARS AGO

Whenever the money coming in to a household is less than that which is spent, it is inevitable that the householder either go into his savings or borrow money to weather the problem.

Such is the case with the Scotland County R-1 School District. Prices on items such as food, supplies, salaries and other expenses have increased for the schools just as they have for householders, only the school district has no savings account to fall back on.

The school system has been borrowing money for the last two months – some $153,000 so far and will need to continue borrowing until late November or early December. This is the time when the school will receive money derived from county taxes.

“The school plans to keep the borrowing under $350,000,” said Superintendent Larry Crim. “This amount is approximately half of what the local effort will be.

Just as inflation has hit the householder, so it has hit the schools. Today it costs more to transport, feed, and educate the students than it did a few years ago.

Gasoline costs approximately $.46 a gallon and the average bus will get about five miles per gallon. An average bus route is 45 miles per trip or 90 miles per day. The 15 buses travel an average of 1350 miles per day, not counting extra-curricular activities.

The $.40 per student the school is allowed for transporting students does not nearly cover the cost of fuel, repairs and salaries. When a student does not ride the bus, and the bus has to go by the student’s home, the school loses money.

Extra-curricular activities cost too. These activities, however, are believed to hold some students in school. Recently students have helped pay for gas on class trips and pep buses to keep them from being eliminated completely.

The outlook for the school at the present time is very bleak. We do have a new High School and our other buildings are in fairly good repair, so the district is not hurting there, but as far as operating the district, we need to balance the budget or have more income. Either case will cause a few burdens.

50 YEARS AGO

Trooper Truman Wood of the State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that he found two tires on the Highway Patrol car slashed as he went to the car Tuesday morning preparing to assist in the investigation of the three robberies in Memphis.

Trooper Wood stated that the car, parked behind his home and headed north, had flat tires on the right side, away from the house, and apparently had been punctured with a sharp instrument, such as a small knife. The cuts were about a quarter inch wide.

The patrol car had not been in use Monday, Trooper Wood reported.

60 YEARS AGO

The Whiston Construction Company of Canton, who has the contract for building the new Catholic church in Memphis, started work last week and the footings for the structure are about ready to be run.

The new church will be located on highway No. 15 in north Memphis, just across the street west from the Legion Park.

The structure will be approximately 80 by 30 feet and a completion date of March 1 has been set, though, with good weather it is expected that the building will be finished before that date.

70 YEARS AGO

Kermit Rose was painfully injured Wednesday afternoon of last week when he, with J. E. Poole, were dragging the baseball diamond in preparation for the NEMO League game here last Sunday.

Rose started to walk under a tree with some low hanging branches near the diamond. As he went under the branches, the jagged end of a small limb struck the corner of his left eye, severely cutting the eyeball.

He was brought to Memphis and later taken to Bloomfield where he received medical attention.

He has been confined to his home since the accident.