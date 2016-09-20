FIVE YEARS AGO

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 23 counties in Missouri as primary natural disaster areas due to losses caused by excessive rain and flooding that began May 1 and continues.

These counties were designated natural disaster areas September 15, 2011, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for low interest emergency (EM) loans from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.

TEN YEARS AGO

U.S. Senators Jim Talent and Kit Bond sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Mike Johanns on September 15th requesting quick approval of the Governor’s request for a disaster declaration for 96 Missouri counties, including Scotland County, affected by extreme drought.

“Missouri farmers are facing a critical challenge of severe and persistent drought. Quick approval of Missouri’s disaster declaration would be an important step in getting our farmers and ranchers the help they need,” said Senator Kit Bond.

The drought threatens to do considerable damage to our state’s economy. Many areas of the state have seen corn and soybean yields reduced due to drought conditions. Additionally, 62 percent of the pastures in the state are in poor or very poor condition. Livestock producers especially in southwest and west central Missouri have been devastated, and some are being forced to sell their animals.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Rural Fire Department was called to the Curvin Martin residence for a barn fire at approximately 7:15 a.m. September 23.

Fourteen firemen responded to the call and five fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, one mile west of Brock. Upon arriving at the residence, the department found a hay barn totally engulfed by flames. The outbuilding was a total loss. Martin estimated it contained approximately 300 bales of hay. He was able to get the few livestock he had in the barn, out.

The fire department focused their efforts on protecting two adjoining barns which were endangered by the blowing embers. Fire officials believe the fire was a result of a lightning strike.

30 YEARS AGO

Aleatha Riney began writing for the Memphis Democrat over fifteen years ago. She started writing the McAdow news while she was living in the McAdow community.

Riney has lived her entire married life in Scotland County. She and her husband, Lloyd, farmed until 1976 at which time they retired and moved into Memphis. She lost her husband in 1982.

Being a busy farm wife and mother of four daughters, left little idle time. Her children are Rosalee Donahue, Opal Blaine, Ruth Ann Carnes and Janet O’Rourke.

Aleatha has always been active in community affairs and in the McAdow Church, where she is still teaching Sunday School.

After moving into Memphis, she has done volunteer work at the Nursing Home. At present she is very active as a volunteer at the Nutrition Center.

Her hobbies include playing the piano, which beautifully graces her home. She also enjoys piecing quilts.

She reports she likes writing the news. Information regarding those in the McAdow community is received through personal contact at church or at the Nutrition Center and through phone calls.

40 YEARS AGO

The Rutledge R-IV Elementary School opened with a “shout and a bang” on Monday morning, August 30, 1976, as was reported by school Principal, Mrs. Delia Priebe of Arbela. Mrs. Priebe also teaches the first thru fourth grades, made up of sixteen, eight of whom are beginners. Mr. Edward Pultz of Rutledge is teacher of the four upper grades, totaling sixteen students. Mr. Bill Neagle drives the bus, and Mrs. Laura Reeves and Mrs. Vivian Tull are the cooks and custodians.

Students enrolled are: First Grade, Leslie Chancellor, Jeanne Givens, Jamie Triplett, Daryn Triplett, Michael Cole, Arlise Johnston, Terry Aldridge, Todd Dale; Second Grade, Roger Erickson, Ronald York and LeAnn Miller; Third Grade, Allen Adams and Kevin Blaine; Fourth Grade, Jackie Givens, Paddie McElroy, Greg Cole; Fifth Grade, Beth Triplett, John Dale, Bryan Johnston; Sixth Grade, Karen Erickson, Darlene Gandy, Gale Hammond, Glenda Newcomb, Paul Doren; Seventh Grade, Sue Shultz, Debbie Triplett, Chris Johnston, David Neagle, Curtis York, Bryan Dale; Eighth Grade, Louella Brown and Theresa York.

50 YEARS AGO

Bus inspection was held at the North School Monday, September 19, when 24 area buses were examined by the Highway Patrol, State Supervisor and County Superintendent.

Sgt. R. L. “Scoop” Usher stated that only a total of 14 minor defects were checked on all the buses and that the local buses were among the best maintained and operated in the state.

Some buses had two or three items checked but none of the defects were major. A checklist of 25 items, including condition of the paint, were checked.

60 YEARS AGO

The new Coast-To-Coast hardware store owned and to be operated by Mr. and Mrs. R. V. Lord will open about October 1st.

The new fixtures of the store have all been installed and merchandise is being marked and placed just as fast as possible.

Stuart Thurston of the Coast-To-Coast organization has been here for the past two weeks helping to set the fixtures and get the merchandise displayed.

Mr. and Mrs. Lord are living in the Croley property recently vacated by Mr. and Mrs. Grover Jennings.

70 YEARS AGO

During the rain and electrical storm Sunday afternoon, lightning struck a tree about thirty feet from the house, known as the Tom Wagner property, in the east part of town, now occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Boley, and caused some excitement.

The lighting, after striking the tree and burning some of the dry leaves, leaped to a wire fence, ran down the fence burning some dead grass, and making considerable fire. Some of those living in the neighborhood turned in the alarm, the fire department responded and put the fire out before much damage was done.

Postmaster I. M. Horn, who owns the property, was looking after a gap in the fence when the lightning struck.

The alarm was turned in about 4:30 in the afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Boley were visiting relatives at Rutledge at the time and knew nothing of the fire damage until they returned home.