The system of church could use a vigorous boost. The body of Christ will always do well to consciously remain new in Spirit day by day. It’s this new zone which challenges us; calls for us to function from such a perspective. It would seem that hope awaits us, the church, when we decline to function somewhere within the realm of middle-zone in order to operate from the edge… both edges…at the same time.

We are not right with God because we figured ourselves out. We are saved because He figured us out. We do not earn our salvation. It is a gift from God. Jesus is the one right. We are the ones who could not save ourselves. When we make inward adjustments to believe we could not save ourselves; but that He did, an entirely new frame of walk should take place. Any arrogance due to self-salvation should slip away as an atmosphere of humility should increase.

We are called to live from both extremes; the energy of the Holy Spirit while fully aware of the non-power of ourselves. Faith on one side and surrender on the other, we become free to enter the dynamic that only God can supply. There is no middle of safety or forewarning or management. God runs the show and we most certainly do not. Our job is two-fold; to stay out of the way and to get into His way. We are to live from both extremes…and this takes, therefore, a double-commitment of sorts.

From human logic it would seem at first glance that we would be one or the other. Yet, from faith’s perspective it is both… simultaneously…confidence in Him and the lack thereof in ourselves…we are to be empty of self in order to be full in Spirit. Living from these two extremes make life tick.

LIVING FROM BOTH EXTREMES