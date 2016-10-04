Glen and Georganna Lister will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on October 14, 2016. Attended by Delma Mallett, Carolyn Pittman, Bill Speer and LaVerne Weilbrenner, the Lister’s were united in a double ring ceremony on a Sunday afternoon at the Memphis Baptist Church. The bride was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Mallett of Baring, MO and the groom’s parents were Mr. and Mrs. Glen Lister, Sr. of Stiles, IA.

The couple are the parents of two children: Anita McRobert (Mike) of Kansas City, MO and Kris Lister (Suzie) of Memphis. As well, the couple boast of five grandchildren: Kyle Lister of Bolivar, MO, Jeff McRobert of Kansas City, Kelly Lister of Columbia, MO, Jenny McRobert of Kansas City, and Anna McRobert of Texas.

A family weekend in Memphis is being planned by the couple’s children. A card shower is being requested from all friends and relatives to honor this special anniversary. Please send your greetings to Glen and Georganna Lister, 1070 MiLor Drive, Memphis MO 63555. Glen retired from the Scotland County R-1 School District after serving many years as the guidance counselor and athletic director. Georganna was employed at Happy Days, Inc. prior to her retirement.