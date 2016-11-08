Lisa P. Tague, 56, of Gorin, Missouri passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2016, at home on the family farm in rural Gorin, Missouri after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

The daughter of Robert and Mary (Kreutzer) Engle, she was born March 30, 1960, in Kirksville, Missouri.

She spent her childhood in Memphis and graduated from the Scotland County R-1 High School with the Class of 1978 while working for Dodge and Smith grocery store in Memphis.

She married Dale Tague on November 24, 1979, at the Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Missouri and to this union two children were born: Troy and Jared. They lived and raised their family at Gorin.

Some of her other places of employment were the Farmers and Merchants Bank and the National Garment Factory in Memphis and K.C.O.M. at Kirksville, Missouri while helping out on the family farm.

In her spare time, she loved being with her family, refinishing old oak furniture, making quilts, going to auctions, and just enjoying “farm life”.

Lisa loved living on the family farm caring for her husband Dale and her boys along with their families.

Preceding her in death was her parents, father-in-law, Earl Tague and her infant sister Patricia.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Tague of Gorin, Missouri; two sons: Troy (Marissa) Tague of Carrollton, MO and Jared (Rachel) Tague of Albia, IA; five grandchildren: Trevor, Travis, Evan, Natalie, and Addison; three brothers: Robert (Lynne) Engle of Jefferson City, MO, Cary (Susan) Engle Ozawkie, KS and Jeff Engle of Olathe, KS; mother-in-law, Doris Day of Gorin, one brother-in-law: Larry (Tamara) Tague of Gorin along with nieces, nephews and a host of friends who will dearly miss her.

Memorials are suggested to either the Scotland County Cancer Fund or the Gorin Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis Missouri 63555.

Funeral services were held at the Gorin Baptist Church on Monday, November 7, 2016, at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Mike Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the Gorin Cemetery. At the conclusion of the committal service, everyone was invited back to the church for fellowship and to share a meal provided by the members of the church.

Pallbearers were Robert Engle, Cary Engle, Jeff Engle, Troy Tague, Jared Tague and Larry Tague. Musicians were Marsha Davis: pianist and Kathy Dale: vocalist.

Online condolences may be sent to the Tague family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.