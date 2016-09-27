Lindsay Brooke Carrier, 22 of Columbia, Missouri passed away at her home on Thursday, September 22, 2016.

The twin daughter of Rodney and Cheryl (Melvin) Carrier, she was born on February 27, 1994 in Columbia, Missouri. Lindsay attended Hallsville Elementary and High School in Hallsville, Missouri graduating with the class of 2013.

Survivors include her parents, Rodney and Cheryl Carrier of Columbia, Missouri; grandparents, Mary Melvin of Lancaster, Missouri, Donald Carrier of Columbia, Missouri; several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly as well as the many doctors and nurses who cared for her. She also had a boy friend, Charlie Thompson of Columbia, Missouri.

Lindsay is preceded in death by her twin sister, Chelsea Renee on August 4, 2004; her grandfather, Wayne Dean Melvin; grandmother, Virginia Carrier and great-grandfather, Lynn Carrier.

Lindsay loved her dog and cats, worked very hard to get squirrels to come and visit and she was an avid bird watcher. She enjoyed watching movies with nurse Jen and nurse Tom; nurse Amy was in charge of crafting and many conversations with nurse Gail about the squirrels! Lindsay attended Special Olympics competing in the Bowling division, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Larry Smith, Pastor of the Downing Christian Church of Downing, Missouri officiating. Pianist, Darla Dixon, provided music. Special CD selections were “Jealous of the Angels” and “Sissy’s Song”. Pallbearers were Jonathan Melvin, Colin Melvin, Austin Carrier, Kirk Stott, Matt Reichert and Tom Andert. Honorary pallbearers were Russel Melvin, Tim Melvin, Gail Melvin, Jerry Sherman, Kevin Carrier, Mike Carrier, Jeff Carrier and David Niemierowicz..

Memorials have been established for Fabius Cemetery or to Second Chance of Columbia, Missouri. Burial was in the Fabius Cemetery, east of Lancaster, Missouri.

