The body of aviation hero Charles Lindbergh’s baby was found on May 12, 1932, more than two months after he was kidnapped from his family’s Hopewell, New Jersey, mansion. Lindberg, who became the first worldwide celebrity five years earlier when he flew The Spirit of St. Louis across the Atlantic, and his wife, Anne, discovered a ransom note in their 30- month-old child’s empty room on March 1. The kidnapper had used a ladder to climb up the second story window and left muddy footprints in the room. The ransom note demanded $50,000 in barely literate English. Three days later a letter showed up, this time demanding $70,000. It wasn’t until April 2 that the kidnappers gave instructions for dropping off the money. When the money was finally delivered, the kidnappers indicated that the little baby Charles, was on a boat called Nelly off the coast of Massachusetts. However, after an exhaustive search of every port, there was no sign of either boat or the child. On May 12, a renewed search of the area near the Lindbergh mansion turned up the baby’s body. He had been killed the night of the kidnapping and was found less than a mile from home. The kidnapping looked like it would go unsolved until September 1934, when a marked bill from the ransom turned up. The money was traced back to a German immigrant, Bruno Hauptman. When his home was searched, detectives found $13,000 of the Lindbergh ransom money. Hauptman went to trial for the kidnapping and murder of the Lindberg baby, found guilty and executed. At the same time Congress made kidnapping a federal crime.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution