



Linda Gale Hudson, 76, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away at 10:58 A.M., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

She was born June 19, 1942, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Lewis Franklin and Velma Marie (Merrick) Cochrane. She attended Oskaloosa High School.

On September 3, 1960, Linda married Patric Lynn Hudson at the Oskaloosa Gospel Tabernacle in Oskaloosa, Iowa and to this union a daughter and four sons were born. They made their home in Oskaloosa until her husband became the plant manager at the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Memphis.

Linda was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved children and was a babysitter and also helper for many elderly people. She also enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by her children: Richard L. Hudson and his fiancée, Rhonda Elenbaas, of Arbela, Missouri; Valarie L. Phillips and her husband, Greg of Seligman, Missouri; David P. Hudson of Memphis, Missouri; Bradley W. Hudson and his wife, Peggy, of Arbela, Missouri and Patric L. Hudson, Jr. “P.J.” and his wife, Nancy, of Memphis, Missouri. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren: James Hudson, Brandon Elenbaas, Trevor Hudson, Emery Phillips, Lindi Phillips-Jovel, Page Phillips, Jurden Phillips, Angel Phillips-Flick, Ashley K. Hudson, David M. Hudson, Gordon Hudson, Ashley N. Hudson, Mike Hudson and twenty-four great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry F. Cochrane and his wife, Mary, of Anderson, Missouri and two sisters: Clara West of Memphis, Missouri; Margaret Gregory of Sierra Vista, Arizona and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Patric, on December 23, 2003; a grandson, Jesse Phillips and a sister, Betty Allgood.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Memphis Funeral Home with the family present to greet relatives and friends until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M.

Burial will follow in the Abel Cemetery in rural Keokuk County, Iowa. Casket bearers will be: Mike Hudson, Trevor Hudson, Emery Phillips, Gordon Hudson, James Hudson, Brandon Elenbaas, Chris Hudson, David M Hudson and Jerad Lemon.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

