Down a gravel road in rural Tama County, Iowa, amid corn and bean fields, is a historical marker relating to President Abraham Lincoln. The story behind the marker begins with Lincoln’s service as a Captain in the 4th Illinois Volunteers during the Black Hawk War. The brief but bloody Black Hawk War lasted from April to August, 1832. The war was between the United States and a group of Native Americans led by the 65-year old Sauk warrior, Black Hawk. The band of Native Americans crossed the Mississippi River from Wisconsin Territory into Illinois in an unsuccessful attempt to reclaim tribal land that had been surrendered to the United States in the Treaty of 1804. In 1850, the United States passed a Bounty Land Act, granting land to officers and soldiers who had engaged in military service to the U.S. On June 1, 1855, Abraham Lincoln received a warrant for 40 acres in Tama County, Iowa for his service in the Black Hawk War. There is no record that Lincoln ever saw the property. A legal colleague in Illinois took care of paying the real estate taxes. A second bounty land warrant was received by Lincoln in 1860, for 120 acres in Crawford County, Iowa. In 1923, the Denison Chapter DAR placed a historical marker at the site. Several years after Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, his widow transferred the land by quit claim deed to their son, Robert Todd Lincoln, and eventually both tracts of Iowa land were sold.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution