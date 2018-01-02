Lily Bernice “Bea” Reaves, 93, passed away on December, 19, 2017, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. The daughter of Julius and Emma (Haack) Martens she was born in Scott County, Iowa on May 29, 1924 at Davenport, Iowa.

Bea attended school at Davenport Central and MIT Business College there. She married Lyle Reaves in 1944 and to this union three sons were born: Ronald, Bill and Albert.

She was a homemaker most of her life. She also did work as an off-set printer for seventeen years. She moved to Memphis in 1977 as a companion to Cecil Rodgers who preceded her in death in 1991. These were the best years, not alone because of Cecil and later Noah Clatt who preceded her in 2015 but of all the nice people she had a chance to meet and know. The members of the Baptist Church had been the most kind, and she thanks them for that and a special thanks to her dear friends Robert and Sheila Moseley who saw to her every need because she loved them like her very own children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lyle and all three of her sons

She is survived by two granddaughters, Cindie Reaves McDonald, and Amber Reaves Null.

Morn me not, say a kind word when you speak of me because I have lived a full life and have many fond memories. So now close this door to earthly time and I shall rest in peace.

A Memorial chapel service was held at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis on Thursday afternoon, December 28. 2017, with Pastor Robert Moseley officiating.

At the conclusion of the service to fulfill her wishes there was private inurnment where she was laid to rest in the family lot at Davenport Memorial Park with her husband Lyle.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.