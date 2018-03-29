With just two contested races on the county-wide ballot and a lone municipal proposition for the City of Memphis, election officials are expecting a light voter turnout for the April 3rd general municipal election.

Voters in the City of Memphis will decide the future of the City Marshal position. Proposition 1 is asking voters to allow city ordinances to be changed to eliminate the elected City Marshal position and replace it with an appointed Chief of Police post.

City officials have indicated the move is being proposed due to a declining number of available law enforcement candidates, as well as the ordinance stipulation that requires the elected marshal position to reside within city limits.

The lone races being decided by Scotland County voters involved the health department and ambulance district board of directors.

There are four candidates for three positions on the Scotland County Health Department District board of directors. Voters will choose between Patty Freburg, Cindy Justice, Robert Parrish and Dee Wiley. The positions are four year terms.

District 4 of the Scotland County Ambulance District Board of Directors has two candidates. Frank Wineinger and Nancy Kapfer are seeking the one three-year term.

In the Village of Rutledge, voters will choose between five candidates to fill three vacancies on the Board of Trustees. Candidates include Laveta Comstock, Dale Haldeman, Garrett Heck, Barbara Moore and Lewis Powell.

In the City of Gorin and the villages of Granger and Arbela, voters will be casting write-in ballots for their local board of trustees.

In Arbela, there are two candidates for three board vacancies, with Dennis Giberson and Gordon Wiley on the ballot as well as a write-in option.

There are no official candidates for the two trustee positions in Granger or the two alderman posts in Gorin.

Polls at the Scotland County Courthouse, Arbela, Granger and Rutledge community buildings, Gorin R-III School and Bible Grove School will all open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.