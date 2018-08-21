Scotland County Memorial Library will be hosting an after school coloring club for children age nine and older.
The group will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the library.
Coloring pages and supplies will be provided by the library.
The first meeting is September 12th.
If you have questions call the library at (660) 465-7042.
We hope to see you there.
