The Scotland County Memorial Library will be installing a new roof in the spring of 2018. The local facility was just one of many structures damaged by the significant hail storm that struck Scotland County this summer.

Bids are being received by the library until November 21st for removal and disposal of existing shingles, installation of new shingles, drip edge, pipe jack flashing, roof venting, 5” furnace vent with rain cap and storm collar, gutters, and downspouts.

Librarian Melissa Schuster stated the roof had previously been replaced in 2008, complete with new sheeting.

After receiving a $19,000 insurance settlement for the storm damage, the library board purchased shingles, synthetic underlayment, and ice & water barrier.

“The board voted to replace the roof following the storm, and at that time agreed to purchase most of the materials to avoid price increases anticipated due to the hurricane season,” said Schuster.