Scotland County definitely has a solid strength of schedule for the 2017-18 basketball season as the boys program has faced a trio of state ranked squads, culminating in Friday night’s loss at Fayette.

The Falcons are ranked #6 in the latest Missouri High School Basketball Coaches Association poll. Fellow Lewis & Clark Conference opponent Harrisburg, a defending Final Four squad from a year ago, ranks seventh in Class 2.

Milan comes in as the #4 ranked team in Class 2 led by former SCR-I Lady Tigers coach Andrea Dabney and her two sons, Ryan and Dominic have helped lead the Wildcats to an 18-1 mark, including a pair of wins over Scotland County.

Sacred Heart holds down the top spot in the Class 2 boys followed by Oran, and Mid-Buchanan. Thayer is ranked #5 with Hartville a, Eugene and Wellington-Napoleon rounding out the 8, 9 and 10 spots.

On the girls side, reining state champions Skyline vacated the top spot, falling to #2 after a loss. Thayer moved into the #1 ranking. Mid-Buchanan is ranked #3 followed by Blue Eye, Oran, Neelyville, Stanberry, Hartville, Fordland and South Shelby.

Clark County has both squads in the state rankings in class 3. The girls team is ranked #5 with the boys moving into the rankings this week at #10.

In Class 1, Green City, who ended the Lady Tigers’ strangle hold on the Novinger Tournament championships earlier this year, is ranked #3 courtesy of a perfect 18-0 record.