Leta Ferne Thrasher, age 85, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday May 27, 2018, at the Aurora Nursing Center. She was born January 12, 1933, in Scotland County, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph Oscar and Verna (Bradley) Couch.

Leta was a 1950 graduate of Bible Grove High School in Bible Grove, Missouri. She worked for more than 30 years as a clerk-typist at Hollister Inc., a medical supply manufacturer in Kirksville, Missouri. She was a faithful member of the Aurora Church of Christ.

On June 25, 1950, she married Floyd Henry “Rufus” Thrasher, in Memphis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2014.

She is survived by her two sons, Tom (Sandra) Thrasher of Aurora, Missouri and Ted (Julia) Thrasher of Olathe, Kansas; six grandchildren, Traci Hill of Aurora, Missouri, Scott (Denise) Thrasher of Monett, Missouri, Terri (John) Miller of Neosho, Missouri, Tammi Bassett of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Trent (Leah) Thrasher of Gardner, Kansas and Leah (Devin) Smith of Overland Park, Kansas; 13 great-grandchildren; a niece, Betty Casady and a nephew, Richard Briggs.

Her parents, Joseph and Verna, husband, Floyd, two brothers, Ray and Floyd Couch and sister, Mildred Briggs preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Aurora, with Steve Pearce officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Online Academy of Biblical Studies, in care of the funeral home.

