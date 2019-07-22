Leslie L. Strait, 47, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on July 14, 2019 at the Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua, Iowa. He was born on October 12, 1971 in Fairfield, Iowa to Marvin and Doris Bonnett Strait.

Leslie grew up in Van Buren County and graduated from Van Buren Community High School in 1990. He attended Iowa Wesleyan University and has worked in maintenance and planning at US Gypsum Company for the last 16 years.

He married Holly Jordan on September 16, 1999 in Davenport, Iowa and together they were looking forward to celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. Leslie and Holly recently moved back to Keosauqua after spending several years in Mount Pleasant.

Leslie was member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant and recently transferred his membership to the Keosauqua United Methodist Church.

He had a giving spirit, served as an elder and deacon of his church, and would volunteer where he was needed. Leslie loved the Chicago Bears, even when they were hard to love and a fan of the Iowa State Cyclones. He had a strong work ethic, always had a home project and strived to be a good mechanic. Leslie enjoyed working on the farm, camping, spending time with the kids and was known for his great BBQ skills, especially his ribs and world-famous pork chops. He had a quirky sense of humor and undeniable wit and charm that will never be forgotten. Leslie was known for always helping others through his three-gallon donation of blood and being a registered organ donor, and in death his generosity continued to give to others through organ and tissue donation. Most of all he deeply loved his family and will be very greatly missed.

Leslie is survived by his wife, Holly Strait; parents, Marvin and Doris Strait; a daughter, Amber (Justin) Doscher of Minneapolis, MN; two sons, Brandon Strait of Cannon Falls, MN, Jonathon Strait of Keosauqua; two brothers, Philip (Mary) Strait of Keosauqua, Matthew (Christine) Strait of Channahon, IL; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rex and Eleanor Strait, Lester and Mildred Bonnett; a nephew, Caleb Strait; and uncle, Darrell Strait.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Keosauqua United Methodist Church. Burial followed the service in Pittsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leslie’s honor may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.