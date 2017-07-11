The Scotland County Genealogical Society met Monday, July 10th at 1:30 p.m. President Darlene Johnston called the meeting to order with six members present. There wasn’t a secretary’s report given at this time and June Kice gave the treasury report for Rhonda.

There was no new or old business to discuss so the meeting proceeded with the program. Leon and Hazel Buford were guest speakers and they explained the process of weaving rugs.

The Bufords started rug weaving in 1987 when they bought their loom from Hazel’s mother, Betty Herring Turnbow. Leon demonstrated his way of cutting up jeans for the rugs and then he demonstrated Hazel’s way. He did it the faster way and she did it the more conservative way to get the most material from the jeans.

The next step is to cut the material into one inch strips. Leon explained that in the beginning, they did this by hand and then later their pastor gave them a gift of a little machine attached to the table that cuts the strips for them. This was much faster than scissors.

From there, Hazel sews the strips together. Hazel is the one that sets the loom up for weaving. This takes up to three hours or more. There are 24 spools with one hundred wraps (string) per section.

Leon told the group that it takes three hours to weave one rug, one hour to cut the strips, one hour to sew them together, and one hour to weave. This time frame can vary, depending upon the size of the rug.

In addition to jeans, the Bufords also use bedspreads, blankets, and sheets to make their rugs. Hazel showed us how she cuts the strips from a bedspread for weaving.

By the end of their presentation, everyone present had a much greater appreciation for the work that goes into these rugs. I have had several made up and now I appreciate them even more! A big thanks to Leon and Hazel for taking the time to show us this process.

Upon returning to the Genealogy building, the group was served delicious refreshments by June Kice. Thank you June!

If there would be anyone interested in Scotland County History, the Genealogical Society has several books for sale. There are also some on Tom Horn, Ella Ewing, plus more. The group is currently reorganizing the material they have and working on cemetery records and obituaries. If anyone is interested in looking up family history, don’t hesitate to contact any member. There are phone numbers on the door of the Genealogy building of people that can help you or guide you in the right direction. Scotland County Genealogy is located across the road from the Fire Station; one block off the northeast corner of the square.

Submitted by Terry Arnold