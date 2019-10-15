Everywhere we turn we can find opportunities to learn of God from God with God. He isn’t vague. His invisibility shows up visually in and throughout His creation.

We, being humans, are persistently challenged to take note of Him… even where we would least expect His presence. Such was a big challenge to the disciples because they wanted to make Jesus habitually religious rather than practically real. And the plague continues in churches today of missing the Beauty because we focus on the legal, often divisive, details.

I’m in the mix of missing His point… oh… so… often.

So allow me to throw you a curve. Napoleon Hill penned a well-known volume, “Think And Grow Rich”. It’s theme is that of making money. To reference such in the religious section seems to some as slanderous. Yet, I say that this man sees clearly principles of God which I’m still trying to absorb.

“MAN’S ONLY LIMITATION, within reason, LIES IN HIS DEVELOPMENT AND USE OF HIS IMAGINATION. He has not yet reached the apex of development in the use of his imagination faculty. He has merely discovered that he has an imagination, and has commenced to use it in a very elementary way.”

Success is not pulling toward thinking religiously. It is open to IMAGINATION which is biblically proposed and faithfully administered by the rule of God. I lived in the church (as a leader) beaten…in my own head. I lived a failing walk by always comparing myself to others…any and all others.

But things changed. When I expanded my faith into zones which many religious leaders mocked, I began to see the hand-work of God take formation. And…He’s not let up one bit.

I encourage you! Today’s time is a great one in which to live. The possibilities are new every morning; not just some mornings for some people. All are in the mix; mornings and people like you and me.

LEARN THROUGH FASCINATION. A new world awaits beyond our self-imposed limiting borders. Who… or what… have you dismissed with some silly, touchy, barricade that keeps you from living abundantly? Break your own self-constructed barriers to abundant life. God surely awaits for your change of heart.

He is ready. Are you?