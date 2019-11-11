LaWanda L. Rockhold, 91 of Memphis, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Scotland County Care Center.

LaWanda was born on April 26, 1928 the daughter of Ober and AuDeen (Adams) Lichlyter, in Augusta, KS. She graduated Augusta High School in 1945.

LaWanda’s first marriage gave her two daughters. Then on July 10, 1954 she married Virgil L Rockhold, “Rocky,” in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death on December 4, 1985.

Born in a loving home the eldest of four, she learned to help and work very young growing up on a farm learning good common sense. LaWanda’s first two years of school she had to ride a horse 3 or 4 miles by herself. Her first job, at 14 years young, was making candy in a small factory, in a barn. Her job required her to be able to pull taffy on a huge hay hook. LaWanda also worked as a telephone operator, which was a huge board with many plug-ins. After this she became a secretary at the VA in Wichita, KS. Once settling down on the farm LaWanda worked at Shellor-Globe for about a year.

After Virgil’s Air Force service came to an end, they moved to a farm in Scotland County. Their home was “Poverty Knob.” Only staying there one year, LaWanda worked tirelessly with many chores on the farm along with raising children. She drove tractors and worked in the fields.

LaWanda learned her expert cooking skills while helping prepare meals for very large threshing crews in the wheat fields. Everyone loved her cooking. In the Gorin school district she was widely known for her homemade donuts in the concession stands. LaWanda won the Gorin Citizenship Award, and she was very proud of that accomplishment. She also made many, many mints for grandchildren’s weddings. Her family was quite fond of her mile-high angel food cakes, divinity & fudge (which melted in your mouth), cinnamon rolls, & bread to die for. She made many meals in loving preparation of family and friends coming over.

LaWanda also did a lot of sewing, specifically for family. She sewed everything from school clothes, to bridesmaid dresses, to a wedding dress, to patching many overalls. She even took Rocky’s Air Force coat and cut it all up to make two small coats for the twins when they were about two years old.

In her leisurely time (ha!) she loved having family and friends over to play basketball, pool, and ping pong. She also played many games such as Boggle, Skip Bo, Buttons, Pitch, etc. Rarely did she ever lose. LaWanda was great at jigsaw puzzles and crosswords as well.

Survivors include Janice (Donald) Yates of Revere, MO; Sharon (Ray)Flint of Crystal River, FL; Randy (Kim) Rockhold of Golden, IL; Brent (Teresa) Rockhold of Arbela, MO; Kevin Rockhold of Oakland Park, FL; and Denise (Mike) Cooper of Wever, IA; 13 grandchildren: Rowdy (Kyla) Yates, Revere, MO, Robert (Heather) Yates, Konawa, OK, Valleri Dennis, Maumee, OH, Jessica (Matt) Kliethermes, Memphis, MO, Jenifer (Brandon) Gronhoff, Springfield, MO, Rachel (Micah) Buesking, Box Springs, GA, Roman Rockhold, Quincy, IL Sarah (Josh) Foster, Quincy, IL, Jake (Dikeasha) Rockhold, San Antonio, TX, Vince (Shana) Rockhold, Wentzville, MO, Chris (Thomas) Yarbrough, Kansas City, MO, Billy (Paul) Yarbrough, Kansas City, MO, and Alice Harvey, Wever, IA; 27 great grandchildren, and 8 great, great-grandchildren; Sister: Theta Harvey, Laramie, WY; brother: Bob(Helen) Lichlyter, Central Point, OR; Sister’s-in-law Pauline Beck, Martha(Lafe) Martin, Ruth Ellen Sears, Lilly Turpin, and Carol Richards.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a granddaughter, Melissa R. Flint, two grandsons, Rodney B. Yates and Jason M. Rockhold, one brother, Jim Lichlyter, sisters-in-law, Leona Lichlyter, Ilene Bequette, Ila Mae (Franklin), brother’s-in-law, Ray Harvey, and Gene Rockhold.

Memorials in Lieu of flowers are suggested to the Granger Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Funeral services were held Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Memphis with Pastor Mark Drummond officiating. Interment followed in the Granger Cemetery at Granger, MO.

Pallbearers were Rowdy Yates, Robert Yates, Vince Rockhold, Roman Rockhold, Chris Yarbrough, and Billy Yarbrough.

